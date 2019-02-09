Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of tonight's game against Texas A&M.

Texas A&M Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Wendell Mitchell 6-3 JR G 12.3 4.2 JayJay Chandler 6-4 SO G 8.0 3.6 Savion Flagg 6-7 SO G/F 11.9 7.6 TJ Starks 6-2 SO G 12.5 2.6 Christian Mekowulu 6-8 SR F 7.6 5.2

OFF THE BENCH: Brandon Mahan and Josh Nebo actually play starter's minutes in a lot of games. Both played at least 25 minutes in the Aggies' last game against Ole Miss. Nebo brings a little depth to an undersized front court, averaging six rebounds a game. Mahan is A&M's best three-point shooter at 41.9% on the season. Chris Collins and John Walker will also see action for Billy Kennedy.

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 13.7 4.8 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. G 6.2 2.2 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G/F 8.3 2.9 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 7.4 5.3 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 10.7 5.9

OFF THE BENCH: As he has been for a couple of weeks, Mark Smith appears to be a game day decision. If the Tigers get him back, it's a big boost from one of the nation's top three point shooters. Without Smith, Torrence Watson and Ronnie Suggs will be the backups in the guard rotation. Up front, Reed Nikko will get a few minutes and Mitchell Smith has become the primary backup for Puryear and Tilmon, logging at least 19 minutes in the last two games.

Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 5:00 p.m. Central TELEVISION: SEC Network/WatchESPN RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Contain Savion Flagg. The Tigers won big in College Station, largely because the Aggies third-leading scorer and leading rebounder was a non-factor for the first three-quarters of the game. Because A&M plays three guards, it will largely be on Puryear and Mitchell Smith to guard Flagg defensively. Flagg made just one field goal in the first matchup between the teams and finished with five points and seven rebounds. Even if the Tigers get little offensively out of the four spot, a repeat defensive performance will be big. 2. Maintain the momentum. Missouri won last weekend against Vanderbilt. It lost at Tennessee, but played well and kept the game close throughout. The Tigers haven't won consecutive games since December 23 and 29 against Illinois and Morehead State. If they can put together a third straight solid performance, they should have a chance to do so Tuesday night against Arkansas. 3. Pound the glass. Missouri outrebounded A&M 39-33 in the first matchup. Puryear had ten rebounds and Tilmon grabbed six. The Tigers have a size advantage in this one. They got 13 offensive rebounds against Vanderbilt and outrebounded Tennessee on Tuesday night. Getting some easy putbacks and limiting the Aggies' chances to do the same should give Mizzou a nice leg up.

THE BOTTOM LINE