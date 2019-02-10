OFF THE BENCH : Sophomore Chelsie Hall is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer off the bench. The five-foot-seven guard averages 9.8 points a game and shoots 39 percent from the field. Hall played 26 minutes in the Commodores first loss to Missouri last season. She had 10 points on 4-9 shooting from the field. Hall played all forty minutes in the second matchup. The production was the same, she finished with 10 points and four turnovers. Hall had her best SEC performance against Tennessee on Feb 3. It was her first conference game in double-digits and she got to the free throw line seven times in route to finishing with 11 points.

OFF THE BENCH : Missouri’s bench production has disappeared in the past few games. The Tigers finished with eight bench points against Texas A&M. The reason Missouri’s bench isn’t scoring is simple: they aren’t shooting. The bench went 3-12 from the field and 0-2 from deep on Thursday. The Tigers won despite this because of junior Amber Smith and senior Sophie Cunningham combining for 40 points against the Aggies. That isn’t sustainable for Missouri and the Tigers loses clearly show that. freshman Akira Levy is the only bench player that consistently leaves a mark on each game. Someone else has to step up, at this point, it doesn’t even matter who it is.

1. Avoid the Trap Game. It can’t happen three times, right? It just can’t happen, especially at home when Coach Robin Pingeton has a chance to win her 500th game. The losses to Florida and LSU were defined by second-half collapses and poor execution down the stretch. The Tigers were great in the fourth quarter and in overtime against No. 18 Texas A&M. Hopefully, that carries over for Missouri. The key for the Tigers is to come out, send a message and put this game away early. Cunningham can’t be patient offensively and the team must avoid needless turnovers. No more excuses. Missouri should win and win convincingly.

2. Own the Moment. Coach Pingeton is one win away from 500 career wins. Her first shot at 500 comes against the worst team in the conference at home. It won’t matter when Pingeton gets her 500th win, the moment will be memorable and historic for her. However, there is no better way to ring in the occasion with a lopsided victory in front of a large crowd in Mizzou Arena. There will be a ton of energy and emotion on Sunday, Missouri’s players need to feed off that and make sure the 500th victory comes on the first attempt. There is no reason to let this drag on to Starkville against No. 6 Mississippi State on Feb 14 or Tennessee on Feb 17. That’s a situation that could push the moment back over a week. Then it starts to hang over the team’s head. The Tigers should own this moment and get the victory against Vanderbilt.

3. Continue to Battle on the Boards. Rebounding was a major concern for Missouri heading into the season. However, the Tigers have fared well in conference play. Missouri is fifth in the SEC in defensive rebounds and sixth in rebounding margin. It isn’t great but the Tigers aren’t in peril due to giving up offensive rebounds and second-chance points. Missouri has out-rebounded opponents in two of their last three games. Texas A&M edged them out 47-46. The Aggies are second in the SEC in defensive rebounds and third in offensive rebounds. Therefore, Missouri keeping the margin close is a victory. Missouri and Vanderbilt are 13th and 14th in offensive rebounds in the SEC. The Tigers should dominate the boards on Sunday and this game serves as an opportunity for senior Cierra Porter and Smith to bring Missouri 20 or more second-chance points.



