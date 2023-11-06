State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 13
Throughout the season, Gabe DeArmond and Jarod Hamilton will chat weekly about Mizzou football. In 2023, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance.
Episode 13 will be live on our YouTube channel, or right here, at 4 p.m. Central time on Monday afternoon. We'll take stock of the Tigers coming off the loss to Georgia with Tennessee headed to town.
If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.
Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to PowerMizzou's fund with Every True Tiger Foundation, Mizzou’s preferred NIL initiative. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.
“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage