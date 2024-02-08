Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2023, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance. Episode 24 will be live on our YouTube channel, or right here, at 7:00 p.m. Central time on Thursday evening. We'll talk Mizzou hoops with Drew King and follow it up with Jarod Hamilton on Tiger football.

If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week.

