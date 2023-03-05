Stats that stood out against Ole Miss
Gates keeps turning to the bench for a spark
Mizzou picked up its fourth-straight victory on Saturday by beating Ole Miss in the regular season finale, 82-77. It did so bringing four players off the bench for a combined 64 minutes.
The Tigers’ reserves played a major part in the team’s win over the Rebels. Missouri had 29 bench points to Ole Miss’ 12. In a game decided by five points, it made the difference. Senior forward Noah Carter and freshman forward Aidan Shaw both ended up closing out the game for MU, with head coach Dennis Gates subbing in Carter for offensive possessions and Shaw for defense in the final few minutes.
Gates was especially proud of what he saw out of Carter.
“I want him to play with confidence, that's the most important thing,” Gates said. “I don't like it when he gets frustrated, I don't like it when he tries to be perfect because that's not the game of basketball. I want guys to go out there and enjoy themselves, but also read the game the right way. And he read the game the right way.”
|Player
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|+/-
|
Noah Carter
|
27
|
17
|
5
|
3
|
14
|
Sean East II
|
20
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Tre Gomillion
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Aidan Shaw
|
18
|
6
|
5
|
0
|
4
The ability to lean on the bench speaks to the depth that the Tigers have. Eleven different players have cracked the starting lineup this season. According to KenPom, reserves use up 33.4% of available minutes, which ranks 112th in the country. It’s been particularly important playing in the SEC, where several teams go deep into the bench — despite being in the top third in the country in bench minutes, Mizzou ranks just eighth in the conference.
|Player
|Bench Min
|Rank
|
Georgia
|
44.7%
|
3
|
Ole Miss
|
37.6%
|
29
|
Vanderbilt
|
37.2%
|
38
|
Tennessee
|
36.1%
|
55
|
Alabama
|
35.2%
|
68
|
Auburn
|
35.0%
|
71
|
Florida
|
34.5%
|
81
|
Missouri
|
33.4%
|
112
|
LSU
|
32.5%
|
134
|
Mississippi State
|
30.9%
|
183
|
Texas A&M
|
30.9%
|
184
|
Kentucky
|
29.4%
|
222
|
South Carolina
|
27.0%
|
274
|
Arkansas
|
26.1%
|
294
Missouri will hope its reserves continue to step up as it enters the postseason, beginning with a quarterfinal matchup in the SEC tournament on Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT in Nashville, Tenn.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to Every True Tiger Foundation, one of Mizzou’s NIL initiatives. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.
“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”