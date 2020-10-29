PowerMizzou - Stunner in the Swamp: Looking back at Mizzou's 2014 win over Florida

As Missouri prepared to travel to Florida, Markus Golden and Shane Ray had their sack celebration ready to go. The defensive end duo was enjoying a highly productive season in 2014, so it was a safe bet at least one of them would have the camera on him after a big play in Missouri’s Week 7 matchup. The plan was for Golden to hold his arms straight and clap his hands vertically, imitating Florida’s gator chomp. Ray would then come over and clamp the “jaws” shut. But even Golden and Ray couldn’t have anticipated that, when they finally got to show off their choreography, it would be in the end zone — with Missouri leading by five touchdowns. Midway through the third quarter, Ray blew past Florida’s right tackle and knocked the ball out of the grasp of Gator quarterback Jeff Driskel. Golden scooped it up and ran 21 yards to the end zone, where Ray joined him to celebrate. The play marked one of four non-offensive touchdowns scored by Missouri in a game that remains a statistical enigma. Missouri led Florida 42-0 and ultimately won 42-13 despite passing for 20 yards. The Tiger offense as a whole totaled just 119 yards and found the end zone once. Both of those yardage totals represent the lowest marks by a Missouri team in a game since at least 2000, win or lose. As Missouri prepares to travel to Florida again on Saturday, we take a look back at the game through the eyes of some of the players and coaches who participated.

Defensive end Markus Golden (33) and the rest of the Missouri defense had plenty to celebrate during the team's 42-13 win at Florida in 2014. (USA Today)

Missouri’s players, and particularly its defense, entered the week of the Florida game confident and motivated. Several players said any time the team played Florida, there was a little bit extra juice in the locker room, with the Gators representing a past SEC power who was always assumed to be superior to Missouri. Plus, coming off a home loss to Georgia, there was an added sense of urgency. The team knew that another loss would likely eliminate any hope of returning to the SEC Championship game. Then-defensive coordinator Dave Steckel was more anxious. It hadn’t been the prettiest past three games for Missouri. The Tigers had gotten upset by two-touchdown underdog Indiana in the fourth game of the season, giving up 241 rushing yards in the process. Missouri sleep-walked through three quarters at South Carolina the following week before rallying to win late, then finally got blown out by Georgia when starting quarterback Maty Mauk threw four interceptions. The offense mustered just 147 yards in the 34-0 beatdown. As a result, Missouri traveled to Florida’s Homecoming game as a 6.5-point underdog. Of most concern to Steckel was the fact that, after recording a turnover in 47 consecutive games, Missouri hadn’t taken the ball away from its opponent in any of the past three games. Steckel’s solution: He had the graduate assistants print out business cards. On the front, they read “Missouri at Florida, Oct. 18, 2014.” On the back: “Takeaways = Victory.” “I made the players and the defensive coaches carry it with them wherever they went,” Steckel said. “And if we’d check you, you better have it on you, unless you were on the practice field, obviously. And we made them just carry the business card in their pocket just as a subliminal effect that we’d have to get takeaways.” The business cards worked — but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Because before the Missouri defense (or offense, for that matter) had a chance to take the field, the Tigers already built a lead. On the game’s opening kickoff, Florida’s Francisco Velez booted the ball high and short of the end zone. Missouri senior return man Marcus Murphy fielded it at his own four-yard line, right in the middle of the field. (Florida head coach Will Muschamp said after the game the kick was supposed to be kicked to the left sideline.) Murphy immediately found a seam, and from there, just one blocker and one Florida player stood in his path. Tyler Hunt blocked the Florida player left, Murphy cut right and strode untouched into the end zone. Eleven seconds into the game, Missouri had already accomplished two things it hadn’t the week prior: scored a touchdown and taken a lead. “That was a good statement to open the game up like that,” Murphy said. “I just wanted to come out and make a play. Any opportunity I get, I think I can take it to the house, and guys helped me out, they set up some blocks and we were able to do that.” In one sense, Murphy actually scored too quickly. He later found out his parents didn’t get to see the touchdown. They weren’t able to attend the game in person, and the television broadcast aired the end of an earlier game before flipping to Missouri’s, so his parents found out through other people that Murphy had scored before they got to see it themselves. Inside the Swamp, however, the play gave the Missouri sideline a jolt of energy. “Once Murphy did that, I can remember the energy being up real high, everybody being excited and everybody being even more ready to go after that one,” Golden said. “That was a great way to start the game.” A good start only got better. It took just six plays for the unit to get off the takeaway schneid, with a little help from Florida. Driskel fumbled a snap and Missouri recovered at midfield. But when the offense took the field, it couldn’t take advantage of the field position. Mauk continued his struggles from the week prior. On Missouri’s third play, he was intercepted by Marcus Maye, the fifth pick in his last 23 pass attempts. Even after the defense got the ball back once again by forcing a turnover on downs, Missouri’s offense looked out of sync. After three straight runs gained eight yards, the Tigers punted the ball back to the Gators. Florida swapped out Driskel for freshman quarterback Treon Harris. That didn’t improve the Gators’ results. Steckel said Missouri didn’t bring much extra pressure during the game; he was confident in Golden, Ray and the rest of the front four being able to get to the quarterback on their own, so he dropped the rest of the defense to cover and be able to rally for a tackle if Driskel or Harris tried to scramble. But on third and 10, Steckel dialed up a blitz. Linebacker Kentrell Brothers looped untouched through a hole in the line of scrimmage and blasted Harris, dislodging the ball. Fellow linebacker Michael Scherer fell on it at the Florida 19-yard line. This time, the Missouri offense took advantage. Murphy accounted for all 19 yards on three carries, finishing the drive with his second touchdown of the day. That was pretty much all the production Missouri would get from its offense. But it wouldn’t matter, because the defense wasn’t near done wreaking havoc. Later in the first half, with Driskel back in the game, sophomore defensive tackle Harold Brantley got enough push up the middle to hit Driskel’s arm as he attempted to throw deep. The ball fluttered high into the air, resulting in an easy interception for safety Braylon Webb, his first of two picks in the game. Webb returned the ball inside the Florida five-yard line. The offense actually lost 11 yards on its next three plays, but still got a field goal from Andrew Baggett to extend its lead to 20-0 entering halftime.

Marcus Murphy scored three touchdowns against Florida in 2014: one on a kickoff return, one on a punt and one on a handoff. (USA Today)