 PowerMizzou - Summer Sessions: D'Moi Hodge
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Summer Sessions: D'Moi Hodge

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the next two weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. We continue today with Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge.

How's it been getting to know a new place I guess maybe not a new program with your coach here but you know, how's the transition?

DH: "Obviously different vibes coming from inner city Cleveland downtown with a different atmosphere. You know, not very accustomed to being on a campus, like I've never had a campus life, so adjusting to that for real."

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}