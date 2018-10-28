Each Sunday, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position grade card for Missouri from Saturday's game. Here are the marks from the Tigers’ heartbreaking, 15-14 loss to Kentucky. Quarterback: Drew Lock’s reputation throughout his college career has been that he cannot make the essential plays against good defenses. Saturday offered perhaps the most striking chapter yet in that narrative. Sure, Lock was without wide receiver Emanuel Hall again, but the fact that the offense couldn’t get a single first down in the second half — when just one first down on the last few drives would have won the game — reflects poorly on its senior quarterback. GRADE: F Running backs: Damarea Crockett made a few impressive plays and eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for his college career during Saturday’s game. Larry Rountree III made a nice effort to reach across the goal line on a first-quarter touchdown. But, again, when Missouri needed to keep drives alive during the second half, no one managed to make a play. The running backs deserve as much blame for that as anyone. GRADE: D

Running back Damarea Crockett scored one of Missouri's two touchdowns against Kentucky. Jordan Kodner

Wide receivers: Johnathan Johnson made some nice catches, especially in the first half. But once again, it was evident that without Hall on the field, Missouri’s pass-catchers couldn’t win one-on-one matchups and provide Lock with some easy completions. Also, have we mentioned yet that the Tigers didn’t get a first down the entire second half? GRADE: F Tight Ends: See above. Albert Okwuegbunam followed up his big week against Memphis with a clunker, catching just two passes for 20 yards. Kendall Blanton didn’t play due to a knee injury, and no one made an impact in his absence. GRADE: F Offensive line: Missouri rushed for 14 yards across eight second-half possessions. It threw for 35. Actually, the half was nearly worse for the unit, as Kentucky’s star pass-rusher Josh Allen twice stripped Lock. Both times, Missouri was able to recover the fumble, but the sacks derailed Missouri’s possessions. GRADE: F Defensive line: Missouri’s defense actually played well for 59 minutes, especially against the run. Kentucky entered the game averaging 5.3 yards per carry, but averaged fewer than half that number Saturday, with 2.6 yards per tote. The defensive line also generated two sacks after being maligned for its pass-rush for most of the season. Missouri didn’t lose this game because of its defensive line. GRADE: A Linebackers: Cale Garrett was everywhere Saturday. He finished with 14 total tackles, and he was involved with all three stops on Kentucky’s fourth down attempts. Terez Hall also played well, recording a sack and a tackle for loss. The one knock on the linebackers was allowing Kentucky receiver David Bouvier to release freely off the line of scrimmage on what resulted in a 27-yard gain on the Wildcats’ final possession. GRADE: B

Missouri's defense defended Kentucky's running game relatively well. Jordan Kodner