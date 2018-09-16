Each Sunday, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position grade card for Missouri from Saturday's game. Here are the marks from the Tigers’ 40-37 win over Purdue.

QUARTERBACK: Drew Lock was incredible for two-and-a-half quarters. The offense sputtered for a bit and Lock threw a bad interception in the red zone, but when Missouri had to have him, the quarterback came up big. The main criticism of Lock has always been that he didn't come through in crunch time or that he wasn't the primary reason Missouri won games. He did and he was on Saturday night. It wasn't a perfect performance, but Lock threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns even with his No. 1 receiver on the sideline most of the night. FINAL GRADE: A- RUNNING BACK: The Tigers finally got the ground game going on Saturday. They ran for 233 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Larry Rountree III busted a 52-yard run and the Tigers had a few long gainers on the ground. The biggest pleasant surprise was the play of Tyler Badie, who ran for 61 yards on 12 carries (plus a huge catch for 20 yards) and was the primary back on the game-winning drive despite being just three games into his college career. The top two were good enough that they relegated Damarea Crockett to the role of spectator for the entire second half.

Larry Rountree III ran for 168 yards in Mizzou's best rushing performance of the season USA Today Sports Images

WIDE RECEIVERS: Even with one big drop and an injury that sidelined him much of the night, Emanuel Hall had four grabs for 88 yards, including a key 25-yarder on the final drive. Jalen Knox went over 100 yards and caught the first touchdown of his young career. Nate Brown was reliable, chipping in five grabs for 48 yards and Johnathon Johnson had another touchdown catch. FINAL GRADE: A TIGHT ENDS: If the running game is going well, the tight ends have something to do with it, so they deserve credit there. Albert Okwuegbunam and Kendall Blanton made seven catches for 52 yards including a pretty touchdown grab by Albert O in the corner of the end zone when Mizzou's offense was humming. Not a spectacular night, but certainly good enough. FINAL GRADE: A- OFFENSIVE LINE: Again, the running game was better and for a third straight week Lock was rarely pressured. The Tigers did give up their first sack of the season, but Lock had ridiculous amounts of time in the pocket. There was only one penalty on the line that we can recall. Hyrin White filled in nicely for Yasir Durant when the starting left tackle went out with an injury. All in all, the line's best effort so far. FINAL GRADE: A DEFENSIVE LINE: As much time as Lock had, David Blough had a similar amount. Missouri had one sack, but with 55 passing plays, that's not much. Terry Beckner Jr. made a couple of plays. Barry Odom said afterward he thought the front four played well against the run because Purdue ran for only 42 yards, but that had much more to do with the Boilermakers trying than the Tigers doing anything to keep them from having success. It's debatable which area of the defense is the biggest concern, but this is in the conversation. FINAL GRADE: D-

Terez Hall and the Tiger defense had a long night USA Today Sports Images