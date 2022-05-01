Sunday Notes from Drinkwitz, Gates and Pingeton

Mizzou’s “Come Home Tour” made a stop actually at home on Sunday morning. A number of athletic department personnel spoke to fans and shook hands for two hours next to the Hearnes Center. The event presented an opportunity to talk to football coach Eli Drinkwitz , men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates and women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton . Here are some of the things that stood out from our conversations.

As they are in most conversations around college athletics right now, NIL rules and the transfer portal were top of mind. The one-time transfer waiver combined with the ability for players to be paid for their name, image and likeness has turned every player in America into a free agent. Midnight Sunday is the deadline for fall and winter sport athletes to enter the portal and be eligible at their next stop. But every day for the last nine months has really been dominated by these new rules and their repercussions.

“I think unintended consequences over the last nine months have come to fruition and we all just have to decide on what we want the future of college athletics to be,” Drinkwitz said. “We need to come to some agreement on how we want to do that collectively. I think we’ve got to look to some leadership. Somebody’s gonna have to lead in this effort. It may or may not be popular, but the avenue that we’re going has escalated rather quickly. I don’t think anybody expected this to be the way it came out.”

“I hope there’s some kind of adjustments and I don’t have the answer,” Pingeton said. “It is a little bit of the wild, wild West right now and I think there’s got to be a better way. I don’t know what it is. I don’t have the answers for it, but it’s crazy times right now for sure. It’s really become somewhat of a transactional business and that just is not my heart posture. I’m all about transformation and I’m all about teaching life lessons and preparing our young players to be successful in life. Unapologetically so.”

Over the last week, multiple stories have surfaced about players entering the transfer portal or threatening to, to leverage NIL opportunities. There have been accusations of tampering by schools with players. Drinkwitz said that the SEC football coaches raised questions about some of the issues they’ve seen this spring at their meeting back in February.

“Nobody really thought this might happen,” he said. “And now that it has, I think June’s SEC meetings will be interesting to discuss what we’re going to do going forward.”

Gates noted that NIL isn’t really a new development. It’s just one that is legal and out in the open now. And coaches have only one choice: They must adapt to the rules that are currently in place as long as they are in place.

“There was a time when we didn’t think Netflix was sustainable,” he said. “I think whenever you’re going through transition, you’re going to have some skepticism and the dust has to settle a little bit. I think as the dust settles, it’s a new way, it is going to be the way."

Gates noted that there could be some new parameters and guidelines set, but nobody knows what they are at this point.

“I’ll tell you one thing: The national championship game is not gonna change,” Mizzou’s first-year coach said. “Someone is gonna get there, someone is gonna hold up a trophy and we have to do it together and that’s what I think our leadership and the NCAA will continue to stress.”

How challenging will it be to build a program and manage a locker room in this era?

"Nobody knows that question because nobody’s had to do it before," Drinkwitz said. "We’re all kind of doing it at the same time and with the same questions and there’s not a lot of answers."