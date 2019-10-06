Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

This entire column might end up being pointless. Save your jokes about how they all are. But even by the time you read this, everything that follows could be immaterial. It’s possible Kelly Bryant will start next Saturday night against Ole Miss and everything will be rainbows and unicorns. But what if he doesn’t and what if it isn’t? Bryant hurt his left knee on Missouri’s final offensive play of the first half in Saturday night’s 42-10 win over Troy. If you listened to his teammates and coaches after the game, they all appeared about as optimistic as possible. So, again, Bryant could be back at practice on Tuesday and he could be under center next weekend against the Rebels. If he isn’t, it will be Taylor Powell. And I’m about to say something I wouldn’t have said a month ago: I think Missouri’s good enough to win the next three games with Taylor Powell at quarterback. I don’t honestly have a clue how good he is. We’ve never seen him play. He played a full half on Saturday night and didn’t lead Missouri to any points, but Barry Odom said after the game that the Tigers “called about three plays” with him under center. They simply wanted to bleed the clock and make sure nobody else joined Bryant on the injured list. Mission accomplished. But Bryant’s injury means we have to at least think about how good this team can be with Taylor Powell running the show. His teammates said all the right things after the game.

Bryant left Saturday's game with a left leg injury in the second quarter (Jordan Kodner)

Yasir Durant: “I think he did good. I expected that. Taylor been here since I think the same time I been here. I knew that he wasn’t going to do anything bad. Taylor’s a quote unquote veteran guy technically. He ran the offense just as well. There was no skips when Taylor came in the game.” Jalen Knox: “Taylor, he’s a guy that loves football. He’s going to go out there and give it all he can every time. I have the utmost trust in him. I feel like if he’s needed to go in there and needs to play, I feel like he’d go in there and get the job done for us and we don’t need to worry about him.” Albert Okwuegbunam: “Fully confident in him. He’s a good player. He works really hard and I think if the opportunity comes he’ll do a really good job.” Adam Sparks: “I feel like we’re gonna be good. I got trust in him. I feel like what I seen in practice, he take it to the game, we’re gonna be all right.” I don’t mean to say the quotes don’t mean anything. But what else are the players gonna say? The closest you’ll ever see anyone come to burying a backup is something along the lines of “You don’t just replace a (insert name here). You can’t do it with one guy. Everyone has to be better. But it’s next man up and we’ve got full confidence in (insert other name here).” So there’s a big difference in players saying they believe Powell is good enough and Powell going out and actually being good enough. You’ve got to do it before anybody thinks you can do it. Twice in the last six years, Missouri has lost its starting quarterback midseason. In 2013, James Franklin went down with a shoulder injury against Georgia. Maty Mauk stepped in and guided the Tigers to an upset win in Athens. He then hammered No. 22 Florida 36-17, lost an overtime heartbreaker to No. 20 South Carolina and beat Tennessee and Kentucky by a combined score of 79-20 before Franklin returned to win the final two games of the regular season and put Missouri in the SEC Championship game. In his four-and-a-half games as a reliever Mauk went 60-for-117 for 934 yards, ten touchdowns and two interceptions. Two years later, it was Mauk that was out of the starting lineup after four games, due to suspension rather than injury. True freshman Drew Lock stepped in. He went 21-for-28 for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers beat South Carolina 24-10 in his first start to move to 4-1 on the season. Lock would lose his next four starts and six of his final seven in a season he and every Missouri fan would like to wipe from their memories. So is Taylor Powell more Mauk or Lock?

Taylor Powell is next in line if Bryant can't play (Jordan Kodner)