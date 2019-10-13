Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

For Missouri, the biggest news on Saturday was a fifth-straight win that put the Tigers 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. But for many, the biggest news may have happened outside of Columbia. Third-ranked Georgia fell 20-17 in double overtime to South Carolina. The stranglehold the Bulldogs seemingly had on the SEC East was loosened with that game. Missouri, of course, wasn’t going to talk about it. “One and oh,” Barry Odom said when asked how it feels for his team to control its own destiny. Odom knows it’s boring. He said as much. He won’t let his team’s focus stray to the conference standings. He’s seen what can happen when this Tiger team gives something less than its full attention or best effort. But we don’t play for Barry Odom. We can look ahead. And after Saturday’s games around the division, the path to a division title opened wide for the Tigers. There’s plenty of work to do. Nobody’s going to make Missouri the favorite. That’s probably still Georgia, which will make the conference title game if it wins out. If it’s not Georgia, it’s probably Florida. The Gators suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, 42-28 to LSU in Baton Rouge, but looked the part of a legitimate top ten team a week after knocking off Auburn in Gainesville. Missouri’s going to be that other team. They’re in the conversation, even if they’ll remain on the fringes of it for most national pundits. Maybe it shouldn’t be that way though. The Tigers beat South Carolina by 20 three weeks before the Gamecocks turned their season around in Athens. The other West opponent is Arkansas, which has now lost all 11 SEC games it has played under Chad Morris. Georgia and Florida still have to play each other. The Bulldogs still have Auburn. The Gators come to Columbia. The path is there. It’s far too soon to really break down all the scenarios. Any of those three teams would finish atop the division standings if they win the rest of their games.

DeMarkus Acy and the Tigers have everything within their reach now (Jordan Kodner)