It’s an adage that is as true as it is overused in sports: You’re never as good as your best game and you’re never as bad as your worst. Unfortunately for Missouri, the Tigers might have put their worst on display in the first game of the season. The hope is that when you play your worst, you don’t do it against someone who is good enough to make you pay.

Wyoming made Missouri pay.

Just seven days later, Missouri looked awfully close to its best.

Some of that certainly had to do with West Virginia. Let’s put that out there right away. The Mountaineers looked every bit the part of a team that could go a long way toward pulling Kansas out of the Big 12 basement for the first time in recent memory. But nobody’s confusing Wyoming with the 1985 Bears either. Mizzou bounced back and let no doubt in a 38-7 dismantling of West Virginia.

“We’re disappointed we lost,” running back Tyler Badie said. “But we can’t go back and change that.”