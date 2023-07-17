Here, are some of my takeaways from their appearance.

NASHVILLE, TN 一 Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive lineman Javon Foster , defensive lineman Darius Robinson and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine made the rounds at SEC Media Days on Monday afternoon.

1.) Brady Cook will enter camp as the starter, but Drinkwitz is in no rush to name a starter for the season.

After a pretty quiet offseason for the quarterbacks due to injuries, Drinkwitz said it will be Brady Cook entering fall camp as the team’s starting quarterback.

Cook missed all of spring football as he was recovering from offseason surgery on his right throwing shoulder while Sam Horn suffered a forearm strain while pitching for the baseball team and was largely inactive during spring ball.

Apparently, Cook has made strides and really battled back to rehab quickly and efficiently.

“He attacked the rehab, obviously,” Drinkwitz said. “He was pushing it probably further than we wanted him to in the spring.”

The position is fluid. So, entering fall camp and being the starter come week three versus Kansas State are two different things.

The reason I mentioned Kansas State in week three is because Drinkwitz said he’s in no rush to name a starter for the season. With the non-conference schedule, Mizzou has to start the season versus South Dakota and Middle Tennessee State, it feels like it has gained some extra time to name a quarterback.

Drinkwitz even said week one can see multiple quarterbacks play. He didn’t really hide from that possibility either.

Last season, it was about eight days into camp when Cook was named the starter. This season, it’s about patience and letting the competition play itself out.

Cook is the leading man right now, but Horn and Jake Garcia are undoubtedly in the race.