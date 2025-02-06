Mizzou baseball continuing rebuild

The Missouri Tigers are set to begin Year 2 of the Kerrick Jackson era in Columbia looking for some more success.

But Jackson said he believes the team is already close to where it needs to be.

“You guys saw us play last year with 32 losses,” Jackson said. “Fourteen of those 32 losses were two runs or less. We win the right seven games, we go from 13th place to eighth place in the SEC. If we’re in eighth place in the SEC, we’re in a regional. So what I’m trying to get our guys to understand is, play the game clean. Don’t worry about the other team, don’t worry about what the other team can do, don’t worry about their ranking, don’t worry about any of that stuff. We just go out and play the game the way we’re supposed to play the game and we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”

In Jackson’s first year, the Tigers went 23-32 overall and 9-21 in SEC play, the worst overall and conference record the team had ended with since 2021 when Missouri went 15-36, 8-22.

But no program is able to build itself up to its full potential in Year 1 and Jackson said the focus isn’t on the schedule people outside the program place on the team.

“The only people that set a schedule is everybody outside of the program,” Jackson said. “Those that are inside the program understand that It’ll get where it needs to get to when it needs to get there and you don’t put any pressure on that.”

Many of the most important players from last year’s team are back inside the building this year.

Junior infielder Jackson Lovich is back after being second on the team among qualified batters with a .287 batting average to go with six doubles, four triples and 10 home runs, which placed him second on the team.

Lovich came into the season expecting to take over at third base for the graduated Trevor Austin, but with an injury to newcomer Gehrig Goldbeck from Kansas City, Kansas, Community College, Lovich has taken reps at shortstop and might end up as the Tigers’ full-time glove up the middle, but there are a few options as the season gets started.

Goldbeck had to have Tommy John surgery and will not be able to play the field, but Jackson said he will likely remain in the lineup as a designated hitter depending on his recovery.

“We’ve looked at (junior) Peyton Basler, who was (Goldbeck’s) teammate at KCK, who also had a very high fielding percentage, high on base guy, baseball IQ guy,” Jackson said. “We’ve looked at Jackson Lovich there a little bit as well as (freshman) Trey Lawrence, who’s a true freshman for us, who is a really, really solid defender.”

As Jackson continues to figure out his lineup, another sure bat to be involved is sophomore outfielder Kaden Peer who played in 39 games as a freshman and hit .252 with two home runs, while senior catcher Jedier Hernandez, nicknamed Yadier, will return behind the dish after batting .267 with 10 doubles in 39 games last season.

The Tigers also return junior outfielder Jeric Curtis who hit .254 with eight RBI in 34 games last season.

And with those returners come a handful of newcomers.

Junior utility man Cameron Benson joined the Tigers from Memphis, coming with Jackson, going into last season, but redshirted, while senior outfielder Pierre Seals joins the Tigers from Memphis this season by way of the transfer portal.

The Tigers added a handful of players from the junior college ranks in Basler and Goldbeck from KCK, junior infielder Keegan Knutson from San Jacinto CC, junior right handed pitcher Josh Kirchhoff from Iowa Central CC, junior right handed pitcher Aeneas Clark from South Mountain CC, junior infielder Blake Simpson from Connors State College and sophomore right handed pitcher Jaylen Merchant from Division II USC Aiken.

“The guys that are from the transfer portal, if they’ve been in a Division I institution previously, they’ve had that level of experience,” Jackson said. “... The junior college guys, I think you just dig deep into the level that they played and who they are and what their understanding of the game is and then based on that, you can kind of predict. But sometimes, it takes a junior college kid a year or so to transcend and get himself in a position where he understands how the game is supposed to be played.”