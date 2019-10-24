The Missouri women's basketball team downed Truman State 92-55 in its first preseason game of the 2019-20 season Thursday night. Missouri never trailed, scored its most points any game since 2016-17, and had four scorers reach double digits. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, waited 7:54 into the game just to get on the scoreboard and shot 17 of 58 from the field. In short, this exhibition looked exactly like a preseason meeting between an SEC team and a visiting Division II opponent should have. But despite the margin and wide talent gap on the floor, there were things to be gleaned from the new-look Tigers’ first appearance in 2019-20. From the debuts of five-star freshmen Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank to a new presence in the paint, fans at Mizzou Arena Thursday night got a glimpse of what these Sophie Cunningham-less Tigers might look like when they tip off for real on Nov. 5. Take it all with a grain of salt – this was an exhibition after all – but here are some takeaways some takeaways from Missouri preseason opener:

Freshmen Blackwell, Frank effective in first college action

Two of the most high-profile recruits Robin Pingeton has secured in her 10 years at Missouri checked in together at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter and immediate impacts when they stepped on the floor. Blackwell and Frank each registered points on their first two offensive possessions before combining for eight points over a 90-second stretch minutes later to fuel 10-0 run. The confidence the pair of in-state newcomers showed over that opening stretch remained over the course of the game as Blackwell and Frank meshed right in with Missouri’s veterans and led the way offensively. Blackwell's poise guiding the offense and willingness to attack the basket that stood out. The 6-foot guard from Cardinal Ritter was composed running the point in Missouri’s half-court offense and capitalized on her size advantage over Truman’s guards, driving into the paint when she wanted and drawing fouls when she reached the basket. Blackwell finished 10-of-16 for a team-high 25 points with four rebounds, a pair of assists and an emphatic block on the defensive end, appearing much like a player who can contribute for the Tigers right away. Frank was impressive in her own right, as well. The forward from Strafford showed off a versatile offensive skill set, scoring her 22 points from the post, on the break and with 80% shooting from beyond the arc to go with six rebounds and a steal. At 6-foot-1, Frank isn’t going to overpower opposing forwards on the offensive end or on the boards, but her speed and savvy with make up for it. After scoring buckets on consecutive possessions in the second quarter, Blackwell jogged back down court with her hands in the air, urging the small crowd in the stands to get on their feet; Frank might as well have been there alongside her. The moment encapsulated the performances each freshman had in their debuts at Mizzou Arena. “When we came in together, we were a little nervous,” Blackwell said post game. “But once we got those shots going, everything let go. The butterflies left our stomach and we just felt good out there.” A single exhibition against Truman is hardly any sort of sample size, but if Thursday night was any indication, Pingeton has a pair of instant contributors on her hands in these two freshmen.

Smith has work to do toward becoming offensive leader

Amber Smith will be asked to fill some big shoes for the Tigers this season. During her previous three years with the program, the senior guard has never been more than Missouri’s No. 2 option with Cunningham leading the offensive charge. But with Cunningham off in the WNBA (and now Australia), and several other veteran contributors from a year ago no longer in Columbia, the Tigers need Smith to emerge as a consistent No. 1 option and an offensive leader. On Thursday, Smith made an initial case that she might have what it takes to be that primary scorer for Missouri this season, but lacked the efficiency Pingeton will want from her veteran guard this season, posting 13 points on 5-12 shooting from the field. The guard from Louisiana has proven just how capable she is during her during her college career and has the tools to become the Tigers’ lead option, but to make the next step Smith will need to prove she can produce on a consistent basis. On Thursday, she left more to be desired. Pingeton, though, feels confident not only in Smith’s ability to rise to the role, but also in the fact that this year’s edition of her Missouri Tigers is more balanced than other recent teams. “I don’t think this year we have a player, like Sophie in the past, who were going to ask to shoulder the load,” she said. “I think we’ve got a lot more weapons this year certainly that we did last year.”

Garner flashes potential inside

With Cierra Porter and Emmanuelle Tahane no longer occupying the paint for the Tigers, Missouri is in dire need of another player with size to operate inside for the Tigers alongside redshirt senior Hannah Schuchts. That player just might be Brittany Garner. The redshirt freshman quickly found her footing when she came off the bench Thursday, more than a year removed from her last real game action. Standing at 6-foot-4, Garner wielded her size against the overmatched Truman defenders to rack up seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks in just 15 minutes on the floor, and offered a peek at just what she might be able to provide the Tigers this year both on the defensive end and as a passer and scorer. “I definitely think (Garner) can help us,” Pingeton said. “Game to game it’ll be about our needs and how we matchup, but that performance was something we can build on.” Building up conditioning and adjusting to the rigors of high-level college basketball – Pingeton herself admitted Garner is essentially a true freshman – will be hurdles for Garner, but there’s no doubt she can make a difference for the Tigers inside this season, especially come SEC play.

Other notes