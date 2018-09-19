When Drew Lock lobbed a two-yard touchdown to Albert Okwuegbunam during the second quarter of Missouri’s 40-37 win over Purdue, none of the Tiger running backs were particularly involved in the play. But when running backs coach Cornell Ford watched film from the game, the play stuck with him. On the prior snap, sophomore running back Larry Rountree III had rushed for eight yards on first down and goal from the 10-yard line. Rountree had a 32-yard run earlier in the drive, and he had racked up 46 yards total during the possession. Most teams, on second and goal, would give that running back another chance to pick up the remaining two yards and score a touchdown. Even though Missouri didn’t, Ford was struck by the fact that Rountree was the first player to greet Okwuegbunam after he caught the touchdown, leaping into the air to bump chests with the tight end. “A lot of guys would get upset about that, but he was the first guy over to help celebrate with (Okwuegbunam),” Ford said. “He’s a great team player.”

Sophomore running back Larry Rountree III rushed for a career-high 168 yards against Purdue. USA Today Sports Images

Ford brought up the play Tuesday as an example of the selflessness that has helped Rountree thrive in Missouri’s crowded backfield. While the Tigers have split carries nearly evenly between Rountree and Damarea Crockett this season, and also given freshman Tyler Badie quite a few snaps, Rountree has never complained. He’s generally been the most effective of the three. Against Purdue, he exploded for 168 yards on 23 carries, both of which were career highs. Sharing the spotlight is nothing new to Rountree. As a freshman and sophomore at Millbrook high school in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rountree didn’t even make the varsity roster. Marcus Marshall, who began his college career at Georgia Tech before transferring to James Madison, occupied the starting spot for the varsity during those two seasons. Even after Rountree was promoted from the junior varsity team and established himself as a playmaker, Millbrook coach Clarence Inscore said he never demanded the ball. He was fine with remaining in the backfield and blocking, as long as it meant Millbrook won. “We had to throw the ball because people were loading up the box trying to stop him in the run game,” Inscore said. “And he would block. That’s hard to find in high school. You don’t find a lot of backs even in the college game who know how to block and really take pride in it. Larry was one of those guys.” As a high-schooler, Rountree received just two scholarship offers from Power Five colleges, but he nonetheless earned playing time for Missouri as a true freshman last season. That playing time expanded during the second half of the season, after a shoulder injury sidelined Crockett. Even with Crockett out, however, Rountree didn’t operate as a true featured back, as he split time with senior Ish Witter. This season, Rountree found himself back in a three-way timeshare. During the first two games, he played eight fewer snaps than Crockett and 10 more than Badie. Just because Rountree had the most success of the trio against Purdue, he doesn’t expect to see a larger slice of touches in the future. Asked Tuesday whether he believes his performance should earn him more carries than Crockett and Badie against Georgia, Rountree dismissed the question, saying “that was last week.” Later, asked if it’s more difficult to get into a rhythm when he’s on the sideline for a series or two at a time, Rountree said no; that approach, he said, would be “selfishness.” “We don’t ever do that in our room,” he said. “We all have a system. If you’re tired, you get out, and everybody will get a set of plays just depending on who’s hot that night.”

Rountree earned praise from his coaches and teammates for his team-first attitude. Liv Paggiarino