Rountree doesn't mind sharing the spotlight
When Drew Lock lobbed a two-yard touchdown to Albert Okwuegbunam during the second quarter of Missouri’s 40-37 win over Purdue, none of the Tiger running backs were particularly involved in the play. But when running backs coach Cornell Ford watched film from the game, the play stuck with him.
On the prior snap, sophomore running back Larry Rountree III had rushed for eight yards on first down and goal from the 10-yard line. Rountree had a 32-yard run earlier in the drive, and he had racked up 46 yards total during the possession. Most teams, on second and goal, would give that running back another chance to pick up the remaining two yards and score a touchdown. Even though Missouri didn’t, Ford was struck by the fact that Rountree was the first player to greet Okwuegbunam after he caught the touchdown, leaping into the air to bump chests with the tight end.
“A lot of guys would get upset about that, but he was the first guy over to help celebrate with (Okwuegbunam),” Ford said. “He’s a great team player.”
Ford brought up the play Tuesday as an example of the selflessness that has helped Rountree thrive in Missouri’s crowded backfield. While the Tigers have split carries nearly evenly between Rountree and Damarea Crockett this season, and also given freshman Tyler Badie quite a few snaps, Rountree has never complained. He’s generally been the most effective of the three. Against Purdue, he exploded for 168 yards on 23 carries, both of which were career highs.
Sharing the spotlight is nothing new to Rountree. As a freshman and sophomore at Millbrook high school in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rountree didn’t even make the varsity roster. Marcus Marshall, who began his college career at Georgia Tech before transferring to James Madison, occupied the starting spot for the varsity during those two seasons. Even after Rountree was promoted from the junior varsity team and established himself as a playmaker, Millbrook coach Clarence Inscore said he never demanded the ball. He was fine with remaining in the backfield and blocking, as long as it meant Millbrook won.
“We had to throw the ball because people were loading up the box trying to stop him in the run game,” Inscore said. “And he would block. That’s hard to find in high school. You don’t find a lot of backs even in the college game who know how to block and really take pride in it. Larry was one of those guys.”
As a high-schooler, Rountree received just two scholarship offers from Power Five colleges, but he nonetheless earned playing time for Missouri as a true freshman last season. That playing time expanded during the second half of the season, after a shoulder injury sidelined Crockett. Even with Crockett out, however, Rountree didn’t operate as a true featured back, as he split time with senior Ish Witter. This season, Rountree found himself back in a three-way timeshare. During the first two games, he played eight fewer snaps than Crockett and 10 more than Badie.
Just because Rountree had the most success of the trio against Purdue, he doesn’t expect to see a larger slice of touches in the future. Asked Tuesday whether he believes his performance should earn him more carries than Crockett and Badie against Georgia, Rountree dismissed the question, saying “that was last week.” Later, asked if it’s more difficult to get into a rhythm when he’s on the sideline for a series or two at a time, Rountree said no; that approach, he said, would be “selfishness.”
“We don’t ever do that in our room,” he said. “We all have a system. If you’re tired, you get out, and everybody will get a set of plays just depending on who’s hot that night.”
While Rountree isn’t the type to badger coaches for more touches, he’s far from complacent. Speaking to reporters after his performance against Purdue, Rountree expressed displeasure with himself for getting caught from behind by defenders on a couple long runs, including a 52-yarder in the second half. Inscore said that’s typical. Of all the things he remembers about coaching Rountree during his high school years, Inscore said Rountree’s work ethic stands out.
“I think that’s another of the great things that makes him one of the best players out there is that he’s always working to get better,” Inscore said.
Rountree’s drive helped fuel his career night on Saturday. Ford said the difference between Rountree’s performance in the Purdue game versus the first two games of the season was that Rountree simply ran harder. Ninety-nine of Rountree’s 168 yards during the game came after contact.
“We broke some tackles and we got to the second level a few times and got the ball down the field a little bit more in the run game,” Ford said.
Like Ford, offensive tackle Paul Adams said one moment involving Rountree from the Purdue game stood out to him. And like the touchdown celebration with Okwuegbunam, it had nothing to do with any of Rountree's 23 carries.
When the Missouri offense was about to take the field with the score tied and just over three minutes on the clock, the coaching staff told Badie he would take the field, rather than Rountree. Adams said Rountree didn’t sulk. In fact, he was so upbeat that it startled Adams.
“He came into the huddle and was like dancing and singing to some song that was on, and I was like, it’s a pretty intense game,” Adams said with a laugh. “... That was awesome that he was so excited for Badie.”
That genuine desire to see his team win and his teammates succeed is what allows Rountree to maintain his competitive drive while being content with sharing the workload. It has also endeared him to his teammates and coaches. Even this season, Inscore said he gets a good luck phone call from Rountree every Friday afternoon, before Millbrook takes the field. Adams called Rountree “one of the more perfect teammates I’ve ever had.”
“All he wants is for us to be successful, and he’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do,” Ford said. “He never questions or never complains or anything like that.”