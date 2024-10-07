Teams to watch for five-star Jackson Cantwell

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith is fresh off a trip to see Jackson Cantwell and gives the latest on his recruitment. Are there teams separating from the pack for the No. 1 player in the 2026 class?
Dominant. There’s no other word to describe how Texas A&M looked against Missouri.
Jackson Cantwell received a bump in the Class of 2026 Rivals250, following the reclassification of Jahkeem Stewart.
One last thing before I start driving up from Houston to College Station, let’s get a couple of predictions down.
We're finishing off the deep dives this week with the defensive backfield. Here's a look at the corners and safeties.
Let’s take a couple of steps backward to the linebackers. Here's a dive into how the linebackers match up this week.
