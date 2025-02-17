Mizzou baseball goes 1-2 at Puerto Rico Challenge

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
The Missouri Tigers went to Puerto Rico to open the season against some tough competition, falling all three times to start the season 1-2.
Here’s a rundown from each game.
Friday
The Tigers opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Penn State.
The Nittany Lions scored one run in both the second and third, then added four in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Blake Simpson and Pierre Seals had the Tigers’ two hits, while Gehrig Goldbeck, Kaden Peer and Cameron Benson all walked as the Tigers reached base five times.
Ian Lohse got the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk, while striking out eight in four innings.
Brock Lucas pitched the next 2.2 innings in relief, allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks.
Ben Smith pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out two.
Saturday
The Tigers claimed third first win of the season and win No. 100 of Kerrick Jackson’s head coaching career with an 11-7 win against UConn.
Missouri scored one run in both the second and third, then took a 4-2 lead with two in the fifth before putting up six runs in the sixth and adding an insurance run in the eighth.
The Tigers’ sixth inning started with Benson reaching on an error that moved him all the way to third before Trey Lawrence walked and stole second. Peyton Basler then singled to score Benson and put runners on the corners before Goldbeck singled to score Lawrence.
The runners moved to second and third on a back before Brock Daniels doubled to score them both, then Mateo Serna homered to center to put the Tigers up 10-3.
Daniels led the Tigers with three hits and four runs scored with an RBI, while Serna had two hits, three RBI, a walk and a run scored.
Jackson Lovich added a home run and a single to bring home three runs and score two of his own, while Peer had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Basler, and Goldbeck each had one of the Tigers’ 11 hits.
Daniel Wissler started, throwing the first three innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two hit batters, while striking out three. Then Kaden Jacobi earned the win with 3.2 innings of relief, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out four.
Nic Smith pitched .1 innings, then Wil Libbert made his Tiger debut and pitched one clean inning, while striking out one. Xavier Lovett pitched the final frame, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Sunday
The Tigers then lost 9-7 to Stetson.
After taking a 7-4 lead in the top of the fifth, Stetson scored three runs in the sixth to tie and two go-ahead runs in the seventh to win.
Missouri scored two in the first when Daniels singled and stole second, Serna singled and Lovich singled to score Daniels before Simpson singled and Serna scored on a passed ball.
In the second, Jedier Hernandez was hit by a pitch, moved to second on an error and scored on a Peer single before Serna doubled to score Peer.
Then in the third, Benson and Seals hit back-to-back home runs, then Simpson added a home run in the fifth for the Tigers’ final run.
Serna had two hits, including a double, while Simpson had two hits, including his first home run of the season, while Daniels, Peer, Lovich, Benson, Seals, Hernandez and Lawrence each had one of the Tigers’ 11 hits.
Kadden Drew started and pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk, while striking out four.
James Vaughn pitched the next 1.1, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, while striking out three. Smith pitched the next .2, striking out one, then Brady Kehlenbrink came on for 1 inning and got the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and a hit batter, while striking out one.
Seth McCartney pitched the final inning.
Missouri (1-2) will return to the field to face UCF at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
