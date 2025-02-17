Mizzou baseball goes 1-2 at Puerto Rico Challenge

The Missouri Tigers went to Puerto Rico to open the season against some tough competition, falling all three times to start the season 1-2. Here’s a rundown from each game.

(Photo by Nathan Papes - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday

The Tigers opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Penn State. The Nittany Lions scored one run in both the second and third, then added four in the fifth and four in the seventh. Blake Simpson and Pierre Seals had the Tigers’ two hits, while Gehrig Goldbeck, Kaden Peer and Cameron Benson all walked as the Tigers reached base five times. Ian Lohse got the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk, while striking out eight in four innings. Brock Lucas pitched the next 2.2 innings in relief, allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks. Ben Smith pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out two.

Saturday

The Tigers claimed third first win of the season and win No. 100 of Kerrick Jackson’s head coaching career with an 11-7 win against UConn. Missouri scored one run in both the second and third, then took a 4-2 lead with two in the fifth before putting up six runs in the sixth and adding an insurance run in the eighth. The Tigers’ sixth inning started with Benson reaching on an error that moved him all the way to third before Trey Lawrence walked and stole second. Peyton Basler then singled to score Benson and put runners on the corners before Goldbeck singled to score Lawrence. The runners moved to second and third on a back before Brock Daniels doubled to score them both, then Mateo Serna homered to center to put the Tigers up 10-3. Daniels led the Tigers with three hits and four runs scored with an RBI, while Serna had two hits, three RBI, a walk and a run scored. Jackson Lovich added a home run and a single to bring home three runs and score two of his own, while Peer had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Basler, and Goldbeck each had one of the Tigers’ 11 hits. Daniel Wissler started, throwing the first three innings and allowing two runs on three hits and two hit batters, while striking out three. Then Kaden Jacobi earned the win with 3.2 innings of relief, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out four. Nic Smith pitched .1 innings, then Wil Libbert made his Tiger debut and pitched one clean inning, while striking out one. Xavier Lovett pitched the final frame, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Sunday