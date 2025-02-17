Around the SEC: Feb. 15

While Missouri was running away from Georgia in the second half, the rest of the SEC had a packed slate of action. Here’s a glimpse at all the non-Mizzou action from Saturday. All rankings are from the weekend, not today’s update.

(Photo by Will McLelland - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 1 Auburn 94, No. 2 Alabama 85

In the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup since 2021 and first in SEC history, the No. 1 Tigers came out on top, holding the No. 2 Crimson Tide to one of their lowest scoring outputs in SEC play (third behind 80 against LSU and 64 against Ole Miss), while Auburn put up its second highest total of SEC play (behind only 98 against Oklahoma). Auburn opened the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed, though Alabama cut the lead to one point twice in the first half before the Tigers scored the final seven points of the first half to take a 42-33 lead into halftime. Likely Player of the Year Johni Broome led the Tigers with a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while dishing out six assists. Denver Jones added 16 points, while Miles Kelly had 15 points and eight boards. Chad Baker-Mazar added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Chaney Johnson had 14 points and five boards and Tahaad Pettiford contributed 13 points, both off the bench. Mark Sears had 18 points to lead Alabama, while Grant Nelson had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi added a near double-double of eight points and 12 rebounds. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon both contributed 10 points off the bench. Auburn shot 30-of-65 (46.15 percent) overall, 12-of-30 (40 percent) from 3 and 22-of-32 (68.75 percent) from the free-throw line. Alabama shot 27-of-70 (38.57 percent) from the field, 5-of-26 (19.23 percent) from deep and 26-of-35 (74.29 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1) will host Arkansas (15-10, 4-8) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. No. 2 Alabama (21-4, 10-2) will play at No. 21 Missouri (19-6, 8-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 8 Texas A&M 69, Arkansas 61

The No. 8 Aggies wore one of the worst uniforms I’ve ever seen, but they held Arkansas to just 28 first-half points and handed the Razorbacks just their second loss in their past five games. Wade Taylor led the Aggies with a near double-double of 18 points and nine assists, while Zhuric Phelps had 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Andersson Garcia contributed 11 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench. Karter Knox led Arkansas with 17 points and five rebounds, while Zvonimir Ivisic had 13 points, six boards and four blocks. Adou Thiero contributed 10 points, four assists and three rebounds. Texas A&M shot 24-of-57 (42.11 percent) from the field, 6-of-20 (30 percent) from beyond the arc and 15-of-21 (71.43 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas shot 20-of-48 (41.67 percent) overall, 7-of-21 (33.33 percent) from deep and 14-of-19 (73.68 percent) at the stripe. No. 8 Texas A&M (20-5, 9-3) will play at No. 22 Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Arkansas (15-10, 4-8) will play at No. 1 Auburn (23-2, 11-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 5 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 76

Vanderbilt seemed on the verge of taking down another giant as it took a 44-31 lead into halftime, but the No. 5 Volunteers stormed out of the break to tie the game at 55 with 9:41 left to play, then outscored the Commodores 26-21 the rest of the way. Zakai Zeigler led the Volunteers with 22 points and eight assists, while Chaz Lanier added 21 points and eight rebounds. Igor Milicic had 10 points and three assists. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 24 points, while Jaylen Carey added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Tennessee shot 29-of-52 (55.77 percent) from the field, 9-of-21 (42.86 percent) from 3 and 14-of-22 (63.64 percent) from the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 27-of-59 (45.76 percent) overall, 12-of-27 (44.44 percent) from deep and 10-of-14 (71.43 percent) from the line. No. 5 Tennessee (21-5, 8-5) will be on a bye during the week. Vanderbilt (17-8, 5-7) will play at No. 15 Kentucky (17-8, 6-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

LSU 82, Oklahoma 79

The Sooners took a 35-29 lead into halftime looking for their first win since Feb. 1, but instead it was the Tigers claiming their first win since Jan. 14 and breaking a seven-game losing streak with a 53-point second half. Cam Carter led the way for LSU with 29 points and four rebounds, while Daimion Collins had 22 points, four rebounds and four blocks. Dji Bailey added 13 points and five boards. Jeremiah Fears led Oklahoma with 15 points and five rebounds, while Jalon Moore had 14 points and seven boards. Duke Miles contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. LSU shot 27-of-56 (48.21 percent) from the field, 11-of-28 (39.29 percent) from 3 and 17-of-30 (56.67 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 25-of-60 (41.67 percent) overall, 3-of-18 (16.67 percent) from deep and 26-of-32 (81.25 percent) from the stripe. LSU (13-12, 2-10) will host South Carolina (10-15, 0-12) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Oklahoma (16-9, 3-9) will hit the road to face No. 3 Florida (22-3, 9-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 22 Mississippi State 81, No. 19 Ole Miss 71

The No. 22 Bulldogs took a 12-3 run into halftime to lead 40-33, then built out as far as a 69-50 lead with 8:16 left to play in the hardcourt Egg Bowl. RJ Melendez led the No. 22 Bulldogs with 17 points and five rebounds, while Josh Hubbard had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Riley Kugel added 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists. KeShawn Murphy had 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Claudell Harris added 10 points in relief. Jaylen Murray led Ole Miss with 14 points, while Sean Pedulla had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 points off the bench. Mississippi State shot 27-of-64 (42.19 percent) from the field, 7-of-27 (25.93 percent) from beyond the arc and 18-of-27 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. The Rebels shot 23-of-60 (38.33 percent) overall, 6-of-24 (25 percent) from 3 and 19-of-26 (73.08 percent) from the line. No. 22 Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6) will host No. 8 Texas A&M (20-5, 9-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 19 Ole Miss (19-7, 8-5) will be on a bye during the week.

Texas 82, No. 15 Kentucky 78

The Longhorns broke a three-game losing streak as they turned a four-point halftime deficit into a four-point win against the No. 15 Wildcats. Likely lottery pick Tre Johnson led the way for Texas with 32 points and nine rebounds, while Tramon Mark had 26 points. No other Longhorn scored 10, but Jayson Kent contributed a team-high eight rebounds. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 20 points and five rebounds, while Amari Williams had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists. Ansley Almonor added 11 points. Texas shot 29-of-64 (45.31 percent) from the field, 5-of-23 (21.74 percent) from 3 and 19-of-23 (82.61 percent) from the free-throw line. Kentucky shot 26-of-62 (41.94 percent) overall, 6-of-24 (25 percent) from deep and 20-of-28 (71.43 percent) from the stripe. No. 15 Kentucky (17-8, 6-6) will host Vanderbilt (17-8, 5-7) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Texas (16-10, 5-8) will be on a bye during the week

No. 3 Florida 88, South Carolina 67

The Gamecocks stayed close in the first half, but the No. 3 Gators pulled away with a 51-point second half to leave South Carolina winless in SEC play. Denzel Aberdeen led Florida with 22 points and three assists, while Thomas Haugh, who has entered the starting lineup after mainly being a bench player, added 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Alijah Martin added 11 points and three assists off the bench, while Walter Clayton had 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Reuben Chinyelu added 10 points and six boards. Jacobi Wright led South Carolina with 13 points and four rebounds, while Nick Pringle had 12 points and three boards. Collin Murray-Boyles added 12 points. Florida shot 32-of-53 (60.38 percent) from the field, 14-of-28 (50 percent) from deep and 10-of-12 (83.33 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 22-of-50 (44 percent) overall, 4-of-12 (33.33 percent) from beyond the arc and 19-of-23 (82.61 percent) from the stripe. No. 3 Florida (22-3, 9-3) will host Oklahoma (16-9, 3-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. South Carolina (10-15, 0-12) will play at LSU (13-12, 2-10) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's how the SEC standings sit after the weekend.