Ten for 10 in the SEC, No. 4: Mizzou makes statement with win at Georgia

When he heard quarterback Maty Mauk utter the two-word play call, former Missouri wide receiver Marcus Lucas couldn’t help but grin. He looked around the Tiger huddle and saw similar expressions on the faces of his teammates. At that moment, he knew the team would be celebrating in the Sanford Stadium end zone momentarily. The call: Colt 45. The play: Mauk, who had just entered the game for Missouri in relief of injured starting quarterback James Franklin, tossed the ball backward to slot receiver Bud Sasser, who launched a rainbow to fellow wideout L’Damian Washington. Despite being dragged to the ground by a Georgia defender, which drew a pass interference penalty, Washington came down with the ball. The touchdown gave Missouri an eight-point lead in its battle with No. 7 Georgia, which also entered the matchup undefeated. The double-pass would go down as the marquee moment from one of the signature wins of the 2013 Missouri season, a campaign that saw the Tigers bounce back from a disappointing first season in the SEC with a 12-1 record and SEC East title. The victory over Georgia in Missouri’s first ever trip to Athens served as a warning shot to the rest of the SEC, and Colt 45 provided the firepower. “It was a huge momentum shift,” Lucas said of the trick play. “... I think from that moment it was just like, no turning back. It just gave us all the confidence like, hey, we’re here, we’re playing with these boys, we’re coming out with a win.”

Even though Maty Mauk had to relieve the injured James Franklin, Missouri pulled off a 41-26 upset at Georgia in 2013.

While the double-pass provided Missouri a key shot in the arm during its upset of Georgia, the Tigers didn’t travel to Athens lacking confidence. Despite the fact that the Tigers went just 5-7 in 2012, including 2-6 in SEC play, Sasser and Lucas both said the team entered the 2013 campaign believing it could contend for a division title — and beyond. Lucas said the team chalked up its 2012 woes to injuries, but at the same time used the disappointing SEC debut as fuel during offseason training. “Coming off that season everybody was kind of bitter,” Lucas said. “Everyone had a salty taste in their mouth about how the season went. ... I mean, we were at least going bowling every year. But to not do that, we took it personally. “That year, we kind of shifted our mindset to championships. It was trying to be national champions or bust.” The Tigers’ confidence only grew during a series of early-season beatdowns. Missouri started 2013 with five consecutive wins, all by double-digits. The Tigers averaged 46.6 points per game and beat Murray State, Toledo, Arkansas State, Indiana and Vanderbilt by an average of 24.2 points. Despite that early success, Missouri didn’t get much credit nationally. The Tigers barely cracked the rankings prior to traveling to Georgia, ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs were favored by a touchdown. That provided a little extra fuel for a Tiger squad eager to prove itself. And what better way to show the team belonged in the SEC title conversation than upending the reigning SEC East champs? “It was all about respect,” Lucas said. “We wanted to make a statement and make a splash in that game.”

Georgia struck first when Aaron Murray hit Brendan Douglas for a touchdown, but Missouri wasted little time in punching back. Franklin capped off a nine-play drive when he scrambled into the end zone from five yards out. The score served as a spark for the Tiger offense. Missouri would go on to score on each of its next two possessions, as well, with Franklin hitting Washington for a 16-yard touchdown and tailback Marcus Murphy bouncing a draw play outside, making a couple men miss and turning on the jets for a 36-yard score. The next play from scrimmage, the Tiger defense delivered another significant blow to the dazed Bulldogs. Earlier in the first half, defensive end Michael Sam, who tied an SEC record with 10 sacks that season, had appeared to sack Murray, but the play got called back due to fellow edge rusher Shane Ray jumping offside. Ray would make it up to Sam. When Murray dropped back to pass following the Murphy touchdown, Ray split two blockers and drilled Murray in the back, jarring the ball free from his throwing hand. The ball bounced right into the grasp of Sam, who sprinted about 20 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The score gave Missouri a 28-10 lead. Both Sasser and Lucas said the ability of that 2013 defense to create turnovers helped make that season special. Ray’s strip sack marked the 36th consecutive game during which the Tigers forced a turnover, extending the longest active streak in the NCAA. It wouldn’t be the last takeaway for the defense that day, either. The following possession, Georgia advanced inside the Missouri 10-yard line, but defensive tackle Lucas Vincent jarred the ball free from Douglas and Markus Golden fell on it, allowing Missouri to maintain its 18-point lead into halftime. “That’s something we knew that they were capable of, and we expected it from them,” Sasser said. “Not just that we thought that they could do it, we expected it. So they showed up and showed out that game. Really, really helped us out and helped us close a good game against a really good team.”

Michael Sam scooped up a fumble forced by fellow defensive end Shane Ray and scored from 20 yards out to pad Missouri's lead against No. 7 Georgia on Oct. 12, 2013. (USA Today)