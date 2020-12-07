PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Before you dive in here, I've already written a lot about Saturday's game in my Saturday night wrap and my Sunday morning thoughts so if there's something you don't see mentioned here, it's probably mentioned there. I'll wrap the Mizzou thoughts here and get into national stuff as usual in this morning's thoughts. 1) I've got a hard time remembering a better five day period for Mizzou fans than the last five days. Wednesday: Hoops beats Oregon Friday: Mizzou lands Isaac Thompson Saturday: Football beats Arkansas Sunday: Hoops beats Wichita State For a fanbase that has been starved for relevance and a run of good news for something going on six years now, this was a pretty good week. Not every week is going to be this good. There's bound to be something negative happen at some point. But enjoy it while all the news is good news (Side note: It's amazing how many people have said this week that our coverage is great and we've done an excellent job; funny how much more people enjoy reading about good news with their team). It's been a pretty long run of irrelevance for Missouri's two major sports. It's fun to feel like you're trending toward the opposite. Walking out of Mizzou Arena after the Oral Roberts game I told someone I just wanted to feel like I was covering something that mattered because it had been a long time. This week feels like we're getting there.

2) Let's go a little deeper on the basketball stuff. I thought the best news about Sunday was that I didn't think Missouri played a great game and they won on the road against a decent team by double figures. Wichita State isn't as good as it's sometimes been in the past. But they're a decent team. Mizzou had its leading scorer from the previous game (and the main reason it beat Oregon) go 1-13 from the floor. It had the guy we've always considered the most important piece dealing with foul trouble and unable to stay on the floor (Jeremiah Tilmon played just 18 minutes, contributing 7 points and 4 rebounds). And still, Missouri won by 10 and wasn't seriously tested for most of the last 15 minutes. Mark Smith was a major reason why. Smith scoring 19 points and making only two threes is a great sign. It's taken longer than usual, but I think we're finally seeing the player Cuonzo Martin thought he was getting three years ago. Kobe Brown was a major contributor with 14 points and 7 rebounds. I thought it was interesting that after the game Martin said he didn't think Brown played a great game by any means. I don't know for sure if he was disappointed in the defense, if this is kind of a motivational tactic to keep Brown going or what, but I thought in terms of contributing offensively, Brown gave Mizzou as much as I've seen him give. He also told reporters after the game his shot didn't feel good so he had decided before the game he was going to ignore the jump shot and concentrate on driving. Do that more. I've never seen anything that tells me Kobe Brown is a great outside shooter anyway. 3) Now, about that commitment Eli Drinkwitz picked up.