PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri won a game it couldn't afford to lose on Saturday. Beating TCU doesn't do a whole lot for your resume. The Tigers dropped a few spots in the NET and three spots in KenPom after the win over the Horned Frogs (more on that shortly). But the win avoided what would have been a more significant drop that would have come with a loss. Saturday was more a "can't lose game" than a "must win game." The Tigers face only one team (Texas A&M) that is ranked lower by those metrics than TCU was the rest of the season. They were projected to beat the Horned Frogs by nine. The Aggies (11) are the only team they're projected to beat by more the rest of the year. A loss to TCU wouldn't have knocked Missouri out of the tournament or anything, but it would have hurt their seeding more than virtually any other game left on the schedule.

2) Speaking of the rankings, they don't seem to think much of Missouri. I'm asking for help here because I truly don't understand exactly why this is. I'm not talking about the AP or coaches' polls. Those don't matter. But the rankings that are supposed to ignore the eyeball test and assign rankings to teams based on analytics and what they've actually done on the court don't like Missouri either.NET: Missouri is 30th. Among the teams ranked above the Tigers are the following: