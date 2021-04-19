PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Let's start with Mizzou softball because that's the best thing going for the Tigers right now. Missouri swept Mississippi State over the weekend, which should have been expected since the Bulldogs came into the series without a single win in the SEC. So it's hardly Mizzou's biggest win of the season, but truth be told, you can be pretty good just by beating bad teams all season. The problems start when you start losing games you shouldn't. Missouri avoided that. The Tigers currently sit fourth in the SEC standings at 10-5. They have three series remaining and none are easy. They'll face 1st place Arkansas, 2nd place Florida and Tennessee, which is 7th in the SEC but ranked 16th in the country. The combined overall record of those three teams? 100-18. If Missouri can find a way to be 4-5 in those three series, it's probably a pretty strong finish and could put the Tigers in position to be a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

2) Meanwhile, the weekend went the opposite direction for Missouri baseball. The Tigers went into the weekend series at Florida in last place in the SEC East, but with a chance to make up ground in the final few weekends. Mizzou was only two games back of the Gators for fourth place. But Florida took the three games by a combined seven runs and Missouri is in last in the East by three full games with no real path out of the cellar. There are still five SEC series to go, but Mizzou has won just one conference series this season and has now lost six straight games. The last place team in each division is left out of the SEC Tournament. At this point, it will be a bit of a surprise if that's not Missouri. The two teams directly ahead of the Tigers are Kentucky, which already beat Mizzou in a series, and Georgia, who Mizzou hosts this weekend. Missouri would need a sweep of that series just to get into a tie with the Bulldogs.

3) So you all know Missouri isn't having a good baseball season. But the most common question we get about baseball is WHY is it such a struggle for the Tigers?