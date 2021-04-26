PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Missouri softball gave itself a legitimate chance to win an SEC Championship this weekend. The Tigers have taken the first two games against Arkansas, 6-3 and 10-1, in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks had lost only two SEC games all year until the last two days. The wins have Mizzou within a game in the loss column of the SEC leaders and the Tigers could make up that game in tonight's series finale (6 p.m.)

Mizzou's next series is at home against second-place Florida this weekend. They finish at Tennessee. Arkansas has a series at LSU left and Florida hosts Texas A&M after traveling to Columbia next weekend. With seven games to go, Missouri probably needs to go at least 5-2 to win the league title. Even if they don't do that, they've put themselves in favorable position to be one of the 16 national seeds and host a regional. Mizzou submitted a bid to do so last week. The NCAA will announce about 20 schools which will be in the running to host and will announce the 16 host sites on Selection Day. After this weekend, Missouri should expect to be one of them. Larissa Anderson certainly thinks so.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGVjayBpdCBvdXQ6IEkgYXNrZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01penpvdT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01penpvdTwvYT4gc29mdGJhbGwgKDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91U29mdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1penpvdVNvZnRiYWxsPC9hPikgcGxheWVycyBhbmQg TGFyaXNzYSBBbmRlcnNvbiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaExhcmlzc2FBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaExh cmlzc2FBPC9hPikgd2hhdCB0aGUgc3RhdGVtZW50IGZvciB0aGlzIHRlYW0g d2FzIGFmdGVyIGFmdGVyIHR3by1zdHJhaWdodCB3aW5zIG92ZXIgYSB0b3At dGVuIHRlYW0uIDxicj48YnI+VGhlIGNvbnNlbnN1czogJnF1b3Q7V2UgbmVl ZCB0byBiZSBpbiBldmVyeSwgc2luZ2xlIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbi4mcXVvdDsg 4qS177iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95c1ZYTW1hTURJIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20veXNWWE1tYU1ESTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOYXRoYWxp ZSBKb25lcyAoQE5hdGhhbGllQUJDMTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTmF0aGFsaWVBQkMxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjQ2Njg2MjM4NTUz NzAyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2) Things also continued to go the way they've been going for the Tiger baseball team. Mizzou won the first game of the weekend series against Georgia on Friday night. But the Tigers lost the last two games, falling to 5-13 in the league. They've still won just one series in SEC play. That one is keeping them in the SEC Tournament for now, though.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcGRhdGVkIFNFQyBCYXNlYmFsbCBTdGFuZGluZ3MgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VoRW5OaUN2MzEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FaEVu TmlDdjMxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkgRGFzaGVyIChAQW50aG9u eURhc2hlcjEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW50aG9u eURhc2hlcjEvc3RhdHVzLzEzODY0NjMyMDcwMTE4MDMxNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Mizzou is currently tied for 12th, which would be the final spot to qualify for the league tourney. By virtue of winning the series over Texas A&M, Mizzou would get the final spot in the tournament if it started today. Both teams have four series to go. Missouri hosts Tennessee and Auburn and plays at Alabama and Mississippi State. Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss and LSU and travels to Mississippi State and Auburn. 3) We were back on the recruiting trail this weekend.

