PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
1) Missouri softball gave itself a legitimate chance to win an SEC Championship this weekend. The Tigers have taken the first two games against Arkansas, 6-3 and 10-1, in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks had lost only two SEC games all year until the last two days. The wins have Mizzou within a game in the loss column of the SEC leaders and the Tigers could make up that game in tonight's series finale (6 p.m.)
Mizzou's next series is at home against second-place Florida this weekend. They finish at Tennessee. Arkansas has a series at LSU left and Florida hosts Texas A&M after traveling to Columbia next weekend. With seven games to go, Missouri probably needs to go at least 5-2 to win the league title. Even if they don't do that, they've put themselves in favorable position to be one of the 16 national seeds and host a regional. Mizzou submitted a bid to do so last week. The NCAA will announce about 20 schools which will be in the running to host and will announce the 16 host sites on Selection Day. After this weekend, Missouri should expect to be one of them. Larissa Anderson certainly thinks so.
2) Things also continued to go the way they've been going for the Tiger baseball team. Mizzou won the first game of the weekend series against Georgia on Friday night. But the Tigers lost the last two games, falling to 5-13 in the league. They've still won just one series in SEC play. That one is keeping them in the SEC Tournament for now, though.
Mizzou is currently tied for 12th, which would be the final spot to qualify for the league tourney. By virtue of winning the series over Texas A&M, Mizzou would get the final spot in the tournament if it started today. Both teams have four series to go. Missouri hosts Tennessee and Auburn and plays at Alabama and Mississippi State. Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss and LSU and travels to Mississippi State and Auburn.
3) We were back on the recruiting trail this weekend.
Whether you are looking for more space to host those game day parties or looking to upgrade, Stein & Summers is your #1 fan in helping you find the home of your dreams! We have over 100 licensed agents servicing Kansas City, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas - including Kansas! Interest rates are at a record low while homes sales prices are at a record high! Contact us today to get started.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage