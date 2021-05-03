 PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 07:24:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CLICK HERE TO START YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!

1) Mizzou had its most fruitful NFL Draft in six years over the weekend. The five Tigers selected was the most since five went in 2015. The last time more than five Missouri players were drafted was 2009. There's a noticeable difference between this class of five and the last two. The 2009 class was coming off the best two-year stretch at Missouri, arguably, in school history. The Tigers won 22 games and played in two Big 12 Championship games in 2007-08. In 2013-14, Missouri won 23 games and played in back to back SEC Championships. In the last two years, Missouri is 11-11. We'll get into a little bit more about what we should take from that below.

2) At the risk of turning this whole thing into a debate about the old coach vs the new one (we've covered that ground a few times in the last 17 months), it's worth talking about what this draft class says about Barry Odom's tenure. The five draftees were all recruited by Odom's staff. Prior to this class, there had only been five total players that played for Odom who were drafted and none of them had been recruited by him (Charles Harris, J'Mon Moore, Terry Beckner, Drew Lock, Albert Okwuegbunam).

Debates have raged here for four years: Was Odom a decent recruiter who couldn't get the most out of his talent or did he simply not get enough talent to win enough games to keep his job? As with most questions, to be honest, it's probably some of both. But the fact that he recruited a class which tied for the second-most picks of the common draft era combined with the fact that four of those players combined to have just two Power Five offers outside of Missouri (Iowa State offered Gillespie and Boston College offered Rountree) tell me his staff actually did a decent job of finding underrecruited talent. They didn't land enough of the high-profile guys (stars do still matter, more on that soon), but they did do a good job of seeing something in players that other staffs didn't see.

My conclusion is that Odom and his staff clearly didn't recruit enough to win at the highest level, but they recruited well enough to win more than they did. So if we're assigning blame, I'd say their ultimate failure had more to do with what happened on game day than it did with what happened on the recruiting trail. I don't think that's exactly breaking news. Take Kentucky in 2017 (40-34 loss in Lexington), South Carolina in 2018 (37-35 loss), Wyoming and Vanderbilt in 2019 and turn those into wins (at least three of the four should have been wins) and Odom is still here. He landed enough talent to keep his job. He just didn't win enough games to do so. (BTW, three players drafted off a defense that was as bad as last year's was kind of backs up the idea it was time to look for a new defensive coordinator).

3) I want to expand this a little bit to look at the situation that each of the last three Mizzou coaches have stepped into.

Mizzou's next series is at home against second-place Florida this weekend. They finish at Tennessee. Arkansas has a series at LSU left and Florida hosts Texas A&M after traveling to Columbia next weekend. With seven games to go, Missouri probably needs to go at least 5-2 to win the league title. Even if they don't do that, they've put themselves in favorable position to be one of the 16 national seeds and host a regional. Mizzou submitted a bid to do so last week. The NCAA will announce about 20 schools which will be in the running to host and will announce the 16 host sites on Selection Day. After this weekend, Missouri should expect to be one of them. Larissa Anderson certainly thinks so.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGVjayBpdCBvdXQ6IEkgYXNrZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01penpvdT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01penpvdTwvYT4gc29mdGJhbGwgKDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91U29mdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1penpvdVNvZnRiYWxsPC9hPikgcGxheWVycyBhbmQg TGFyaXNzYSBBbmRlcnNvbiAoPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Db2FjaExhcmlzc2FBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaExh cmlzc2FBPC9hPikgd2hhdCB0aGUgc3RhdGVtZW50IGZvciB0aGlzIHRlYW0g d2FzIGFmdGVyIGFmdGVyIHR3by1zdHJhaWdodCB3aW5zIG92ZXIgYSB0b3At dGVuIHRlYW0uIDxicj48YnI+VGhlIGNvbnNlbnN1czogJnF1b3Q7V2UgbmVl ZCB0byBiZSBpbiBldmVyeSwgc2luZ2xlIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbi4mcXVvdDsg 4qS177iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95c1ZYTW1hTURJIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20veXNWWE1tYU1ESTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOYXRoYWxp ZSBKb25lcyAoQE5hdGhhbGllQUJDMTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTmF0aGFsaWVBQkMxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjQ2Njg2MjM4NTUz NzAyNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

2) Things also continued to go the way they've been going for the Tiger baseball team. Mizzou won the first game of the weekend series against Georgia on Friday night. But the Tigers lost the last two games, falling to 5-13 in the league. They've still won just one series in SEC play. That one is keeping them in the SEC Tournament for now, though.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcGRhdGVkIFNFQyBCYXNlYmFsbCBTdGFuZGluZ3MgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VoRW5OaUN2MzEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FaEVu TmlDdjMxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkgRGFzaGVyIChAQW50aG9u eURhc2hlcjEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQW50aG9u eURhc2hlcjEvc3RhdHVzLzEzODY0NjMyMDcwMTE4MDMxNDI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Mizzou is currently tied for 12th, which would be the final spot to qualify for the league tourney. By virtue of winning the series over Texas A&M, Mizzou would get the final spot in the tournament if it started today. Both teams have four series to go. Missouri hosts Tennessee and Auburn and plays at Alabama and Mississippi State. Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss and LSU and travels to Mississippi State and Auburn.

3) We were back on the recruiting trail this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS WEEK'S TEN THOUGHTS

Click here to get started with Stein & Summers today
Click here to get started with Stein & Summers today

Whether you are looking for more space to host those game day parties or looking to upgrade, Stein & Summers is your #1 fan in helping you find the home of your dreams! We have over 100 licensed agents servicing Kansas City, St. Joseph, and surrounding areas - including Kansas! Interest rates are at a record low while homes sales prices are at a record high! Contact us today to get started.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pc3NvdXJpLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy90ZW4tdGhvdWdodHMtZm9yLW1vbmRheS1tb3JuaW5nLTEzMCIK ICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNy ZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1l bnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAg ICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBz byB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9 ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBh cmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Njcmlw dD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNh cmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0El MkYlMkZtaXNzb3VyaS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRlbi10aG91Z2h0 cy1mb3ItbW9uZGF5LW1vcm5pbmctMTMwJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTkmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK