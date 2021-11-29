Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) The football season was...fine. It wasn't a huge disappointment. It wasn't a raging success. It wasn't a significant step forward or back. It happened. It answered some questions and created others. It was a step in the process. Eli Drinkwitz has said a number of times this year that it would be great if Missouri was able to skip some steps in that process, but it's not realistic. And that's where we are. This season was the next step. It sets up a very important season in 2022. I think year three is the year that you need to see unmistakable steps forward to feel good about the future. But there are so many things that are left to occur before we get there and before we find out whether that step is going to take place.

2) The most active place in the next couple of weeks (and maybe the next couple of days) is likely to be the transfer portal. That started last night when Mitchell Forde broke the news that Daniel Parker Jr. is entering the portal. It's going to be the first of many. I fully expect double digit transfers out this offseason. Some of those will happen in the next couple weeks. A few more will probably happen during or after Christmas break following the bowl game. The final wave won't occur until after spring football. This is not going to be for the faint of heart. Any time kids start leaving the program, fans panic a little bit. Even if they're not significant contributors. But this is pretty normal with a coaching change. You usually get through a year or two and then a lot of kids who gave it a shot under the new regime figure out they're not really going to play and they start to leave. Add to that the fact that you've got the new world of college football where kids can transfer one time without sitting out and this is going to happen at virtually every major program in the country. It is our approach not to speculate on specific kids who could leave, but if you use common sense, you should be able to figure out some of them. There will probably also be a few that surprise us. That's simply the world we live in now. It's going to be wild for the next couple of weeks. We'll keep you up to date on all of it. I'm going to update the scholarship chart later this morning and we'll probably do that multiple times in the next couple of weeks.

3) Parker's transfer officially closes the book on one of the most fascinating things I've covered in 19 years.