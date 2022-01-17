Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) Despite the efforts of Twitter, Cuonzo Martin is still Missouri's head coach. The fake tweet from last week revealed a few things:

*People will believe virtually anything they see on the Internet. Especially if it's something they want to believe.

*People should be more discerning about where they get what they consider news.

*Things like that do break via random Twitter accounts just often enough that I do understand why some people would believe it.

*Any media member or outlet who shared that information should be fired or at least suspended. Fans and regular people can do whatever and don't need to be shamed for getting got by random Twitter accounts. When it's your job, there should be a little bit of responsibility that comes with that. As bad is it is to retweet it, the real people who are at fault are the ones who repackaged it as their own tweet and information. What's the goal there? To look like an expert? Way to go. If there's breaking news from another reporter, I try to just retweet it. I might add a comment, but I'm not going to rewrite that person's tweet. It's their story. They did the work and deserve the credit. Re-writing someone else's work as your own? That's just trashy. It also sets you up to look stupid if the information is wrong.

2) On the court, it was another bad week...maybe the worst week. First there was the 44-point drubbing at Arkansas in which there was literally not one single minute where it appeared the Tigers could be competitive. After a first half in which they got pantsed by 34 points, they buckled down and...got outscored by ten in the second half after Arkansas stopped trying. In the discussion of worst Missouri basketball efforts of all-time, it's one of the top three or so. Missouri followed that up with a loss to Texas A&M in a game in which the Tigers held the Aggies scoreless for the first 8 minutes and 53 seconds. It wasn't Chiefs/Steelers, but it wasn't far off in that A&M only had to play about 2/3 of the game to win. The Arkansas game was uglier, but the A&M game was costlier in terms of the season and job security.

3) We all know there's only one question to follow the rest of the season.