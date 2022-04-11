Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning

1) First things first, the big item this week is Dennis Gates' first visit weekend. The Tigers were slated to host six players that we know of. We know that three of them made it to town for sure, we know that one didn't and we've heard nothing from two of them. Here's the rundown:

Connor Turnbull: Had something come up, did not make his Sunday visit as planned. As of now, we're expecting that visit to be rescheduled. We are in a dead period until Friday, so the earliest he hits campus is Friday.

Noah Carter: The Northern Iowa transfer was in town. He plans to visit Virginia Tech, Florida and maybe Arkansas. We talked to him about the trip last night.

Tre Gomillion: We know the Cleveland State transfer was in town. We know he did not commit. We are supposed to talk to him tonight.

D'Moi Hodge: Gomillion told us on Thursday that Hodge was making the visit with him. We assume that happened, but can't say we know for sure. There's a rumor that Hodge is headed to Kansas State, but that hasn't been confirmed that I've seen.

Dylan Penn: The Bellarmine transfer was in town. That is what we know. That is all we know.

Jason Roche: The Citadel transfer told us he was making the trip. We assume we did. We have not talked to him since.

2) So, should you panic that the weekend came and went without a commitment? Of course not. All of these transfers have options. This is the first visit for every one. It is possible they get back home and think about it and commit as soon as today. It is possible they don't all have committable offers (probable, in fact, because Missouri only has three spots open right now and is still chasing other transfers). Gates has been the coach for 20 days and still only has one full-time assistant so we don't even know everyone he's chasing or who he might be prioritizing over others. All we know is who he was bringing in on this first weekend. Oh, by the way, he's also already grabbed three commitments in his first three weeks, a pace that obviously isn't really sustainable because he only gets to have 13 players on scholarship. He doesn't need to have his entire class in place by Thursday. It's gonna be fine. He'll get more players. They may be guys who were here this weekend, they may not.

3) So who is Missouri still chasing?