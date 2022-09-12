On Saturday, I gave you ten thoughts on the Kansas State game. Mondays will generally be reserved for more big picture discussions/thoughts. So here we go.

1) We will start with the one thing coming out of the Kansas State game that has to be recognized. It was awful. No question. Can't happen. That said, it doesn't have to end the season. Every week we lose track of the fact that what a team is one Saturday doesn't necessarily mean the team is that the following Saturday. Texas nearly beat Alabama last week. If they play that way every other week, they'll be 11-1 and in contention for the college football playoff. Missouri looked awful on Saturday. If they play that way every other week, they'll be 3-9. I don't think either one is going to happen. Missouri can be fine and can reach the goals most people set before the season...if Saturday is its worst effort of the season. The problem comes if Saturday is representative of the team Missouri actually is. We'll start to find out whether that's the case in 12 days. I know people hate the "one game doesn't define our season," but it is actually true.

2) Saturday is up there with the worst games in recent memory. It was kind of similar to last year's Tennessee game. But the one it really reminded me of was the 35-3 loss to Purdue in 2017. I went back and found what I wrote after that one.