You can read my ten thoughts from the win over Vanderbilt here and ten thoughts on the weekend in college football here. On Monday mornings we go big picture on Mizzou. So let's do that.

1) I know it is not breaking news that Missouri's offense is not good. If you don't want to read about that, if you want me to pump sunshine up your posterior, this is not the article for you to read. Because to get to 6-6 (certainly mathematically possible, but by no means something that seems likely right now), it's about fixing what's wrong, not celebrating what's right. So what's wrong with the Missouri offense? In a word, everything. I know that everyone wants to be the person that identifies the singular problem. And everyone wants there to be a singular problem. Because if there's only one problem, it doesn't seem like that big of an issue. Just fix this one thing and it'll be fine. Well, that doesn't work with this outfit. Is it the quarterback? Yes. Is it the offensive line? Yes. Is it the playcalling/scheme? Almost certainly at times, yes. Is it the running game? Yes. Is it the fact they don't have a tight end that is a threat to other teams? Yes. It's all of it, folks. There's not one thing you can fix with this offense that will suddenly make it competent. There are a bunch of things that need fixed. Can they be fixed? Some of them maybe. All of them? During the season? Almost certainly not. But we're going to spend a lot of time this morning looking at what those different issues are, why they're occurring and if there are potential fixes on this roster.

2) The most common complaint is about the quarterback play. This is not unusual. It's the most scrutinized position in sports. It's one of the very few (maybe the only) position in sports where people think it can fix an entire unit. Sometimes it can. I don't think it can in Missouri's case, which I wrote about on Saturday after the game. That doesn't mean I'm against trying something different. That doesn't mean I think Brady Cook has been good enough. He hasn't. He absolutely needs to be better than he has been the last few games. His play has definitely been a part of the problem. It's not that anyone (or at least hardly anyone) is saying Missouri is fine at quarterback. It's just that improving the quarterback play alone doesn't fix the offense.

3) So the real question is whether or not there's a solution on the roster.