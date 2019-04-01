So let's talk some NCAA Tournament because that's the vast majority of what's dominated the headlines lately. The Elite Eight was probably the best it's ever been (and the Sweet 16 games didn't suck either). The four regional finals were decided by a total of 18 points, none by more than six, two went to overtime and all were within a possession in the final minute of regulation. It doesn't get a whole lot better than that. They always say the first weekend is about Cinderella and the second weekend is about the favorites. The first weekend was really about the favorites this year...but what it gave us is a ridiculously good second weekend.

With Mizzou coming off spring break, our Ten Monday Morning Thoughts take on a bit of a national flavor with a lot of NCAA Tournament talk. We also touch on the future for the Tigers (and one of them in particular) as well as check in with the diamond sports in Columbia.

CLICK HERE TO READ THIS WEEK'S TEN MONDAY MORNING THOUGHTS.