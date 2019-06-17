1. The recruiting calendar has changed and Barry Odom's June is proof of that. Missouri has landed four commitments in June so far (and it isn't done yet). Over the last four recruiting classes, June had 4, 1, 2 and 3 commitments. June was not a busy month for commitments. In fact, it might have been the least busy month on the entire calendar. But now, kids can take official visits, many camps are moved back to June, you've got a bunch of guys wanting to get their commitments out of the way before their senior seasons start so they can sign in December. We've moved up the calendar. And June is quickly becoming "commitment season."

2. There's a downside to this. There's no longer time off for coaches. June used to be a good time to get away a little bit. See your kids play ball, maybe go on a vacation. Sure, you had your phone and kept in touch with your recruiting responsibilities, but June was a time to maybe relax just a little bit after spring football and May camps and before fall camp got underway. Not now. Now you're recruiting virtually every day. I'm not going to ask anybody to feel sorry for coaches that are making six and seven figures. But the fact is, everybody needs some time away from their jobs. I don't really know when coaches are supposed to get it now. Years ago, when the idea of an early signing period would be floated, I remember Gary Pinkel saying he wasn't in favor of it because it would just move the recruiting calendar up and it would really reduce any time away coaches might get from the job. That's exactly what happened. I don't know if overall the early signing period is a positive or negative, but this is one of the downsides.

3. Let's take stock of where the class is right now:

QB 1

RB 1

WR 1

OL 3

DL 1

LB 1

We are projecting a class of 23. That means Missouri has 15 spots left. Here's how we think they'll go