1. So football recruiting has gone well the last few weeks. For those keeping score at home, it's eight commitments in 32 days for Barry Odom. We do not think Missouri is done. We believe there are at least three players who either are already committed to the coaching staff or will commit in the relatively near future, but have not yet announced the commitment. Now, I always say that "silent commits" are worth as much as "secret girlfriends." There have been examples of kids who were committed privately and never announced publicly before going to other schools. So we're not putting anything on paper yet. But there are more players we believe to be on the hook. As always, we'll be prepared and as soon as announcements are made we will have stories

.2. Everybody is asking me what Mizzou is doing differently. The truth is, nothing. The approach is the same. The sales pitch is the same. But now they have something to sell. Missouri has increased its win total three years in a row. It has played in back to back bowl games. It was ranked for a little bit last season. It has a coach who enters the season with no thought that he might get fired for the first time in his career. It's almost like it's easier to sell a decent product than it is to sell a bad one. As is almost always the case in sales/recruiting, it's far less about the person doing the selling and far more about the product that person has to sell.

3. There are a couple other tangible differences. The South end zone is a real thing now. It's not just drawings and an idea. Missouri can show kids. They can say "When you come here, it's going to be done and you're going to get to use all of it." I'm not a huge advocate of the arms race and its impact on recruiting, but those in the program will tell you this is making a difference. What I've always heard is that when it comes to facilities and recruiting, you don't necessarily have to have the best and the flashiest, but you can't have the worst and the trashiest. Mizzou is now keeping up with most of the Joneses on that front.

