1) There will be some movement this week on the football recruiting front. There are multiple players committed privately who are not committed publicly. Again, it doesn't mean much until it's public. Many coaches don't even put commitments on the board until it's stated publicly because too much can happen. We expect at least one commitment to become public this week and possibly more. We wait for the video guys to finish their jobs. 2) Speaking of which, I came across this last night:

Should mainstream media have waited to let KD have his “decision” moment this evening before scooping his news? — Jim Hicks (@RcsSports) June 30, 2019

No. Emphatically no. Kevin Durant is a grown ass man making millions of dollars. Reporters owe him absolutely nothing to let him make an announcement on his company Instagram channel. As soon as they have that news, they run with it.It's different with a 17 year old high school kid. This isn't national news. Most people don't know who these kids are. So let them have their moment in the sun, announcing their commitment on Twitter, before we break a story (even though we very often know beforehand what's going to happen). I'm amazed someone would think that a reporter would owe it to KD to wait. 3) In Mizzou related free agency news

Sources: Free agent DeMarre Carroll has agreed to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019