1. The most overhyped event of the year is upon us. SEC Media Days will start shortly after I finish writing this. Mitchell Forde is there because, well, we feel like someone is supposed to be. The truth is, media days are worthless and a waste of money. It's not that the coaches and players mostly don't say anything (but they don't) or that the media whines and cries that they don't say anything but then if they do say one thing blows it up like a national security emergency and generally destroys the person for disrespecting someone (but they do). It's simply that the whole concept is outdated. Media Days were useful back in the day when newspapers did big conference preview sections and held quotes for stories down the road when the team they covered played a team they wouldn't cover again until that week. You can't hold anything now. It's all broadcast on live TV or immediately put on Twitter or YouTube or one of ten million sites that covers media days. You don't need us to tell you about Georgia or Arkansas or Florida because we have people that cover those teams every day of the year and do a far more in-depth job than we could do in a 45-minute fly by at media days. The national media will helicopter in and write stories about Kelly Bryant today like they've never been written and nobody knows he's at Missouri, but everyone that covers Missouri wrote that story five months ago. So the truth is, it's a waste of everyone's time. But it's billed as the unofficial start to college football season and nobody does a better job of making something out of an event that really is nothing than the SEC, so we'll be there and we'll cover it because, well, it's what we're supposed to do. And who knows, maybe someone will even say something semi-exciting and then we can spend the next 36 hours destroying that person for doing exactly what we hope they will do.

2. The best media days tradition is that every fan base except Alabama and Clemson gets angry about how the media disrespects their team and overhypes every other team. I'm going to give you what my predictions would be if I were there to fill out a ballot and then give you what I think they will be.

MY SEC EAST

1 Georgia

2 Mizzou

3 Florida

4 South Carolina

5 Tennessee

6 Kentucky

7 Vanderbilt

MY SEC WEST

1 Alabama

2 LSU

3 Texas A&M

4 Auburn

5 Mississippi State

6 Arkansas

7 Ole Miss

MY SEC CHAMPION

Bama over UGA

THEIR SEC EAST (my prediction)

1 Georgia

2 Florida

3 Tennessee

4 Mizzou

5 South Carolina

6 Kentucky

7 Vanderbilt

THEIR SEC WEST (my prediction)

1 Alabama

2 Texas A&M

3 LSU

4 Auburn

5 Mississippi State

6 Ole Miss

7 Arkansas

THEIR SEC CHAMP (my prediction)

Bama over UGA

3) I'm not going to pretend to know enough to give you an all-SEC ballot. But here are the Mizzou players I think will at least garner some votes from the fans---errr, I mean---media assembled in Hoover....