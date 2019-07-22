All right, let's get going.

1. Mizzou opens camp 11 days from now. Somebody asked me last week if this was the most important season since at least 2014. We say that every season. Every year is important for one reason or another. They all feel like the biggest one ever when they start. This is the first season Barry Odom starts (since his first one) with no real thought that he might get fired, but in the SEC, you're one bad season away from that talk. Here's my Odom hot seat factor broken down by win total this season:

0-3: He might very well get fired this year

4-5: He's not gonna get fired this year but he'd be uncomfortable starting next year

6-7: It's not a good season. It's good enough to keep him here certainly, but his seat will be warm next August

8-9: We're not going to entertain any discussion he's coaching for his job in 2020

10 or more: Jimmy Sexton busts down the door of Jim Sterk's office like