1. Night at the Zou was this weekend. You may have heard. If not, there is some information here and some more here. I know there was some disappointment about the lack of any real star power or big names. I get it. The truth is, this event just isn't as big a deal as it was when it was originally put together three years ago. The reason is simple: The recruiting calendar has sped up. Missouri has its class at least half full (and if you include alleged silent commits, more like 2/3). Why would a kid who already has an offer and has already taken a paid for official visit come back in July on his own dime to work out for coaches who have already offered him? It just doesn't make all that much sense. So, yeah, there are schools like Georgia and Oklahoma hosting five stars out the ears on a weekend in July, but unless you're one of those elite recruiting schools (Missouri isn't) then that's not really going to happen in late July. 2. Antonio Johnson opened up his recruitment last night.

First things first, this can't be bad news for Missouri. He was committed somewhere else and now he's not. Mizzou has been on him for quite a while and I think the Tigers have a better shot today than they did yesterday. But I have no idea at this point how much better. Johnson visited Texas A&M this weekend. This is the same thing that Dontae Manning did: Visit the Aggies, immediately open things up. A consideration for Missouri fans is that A&M was also a top choice of Antonio Doyle before he shocked everyone and chose Mizzou. I'm not saying Doyle is opening it back up. But he specifically mentioned Johnson and Manning as guys he was going to recruit when he committed. Now, those two have both visited A&M and opened up the process. It would be naive not to admit you have to keep an eye on all three of them ending up in College Station. But on the plus side, there was this from Doyle last night:



🐯 — Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 29, 2019

3. Then there's the curious case of James Sylvester.