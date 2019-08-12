1) Missouri scrimmaged on Saturday. Mitchell Forde had what you needed to know. The most important thing for you to know is that you should not get too high or too low based on what happened. I've seen awful scrimmages out of good teams and good scrimmages out of bad teams. They're playing each other, it's just one day, there's just not any reason to put too much stock into what happens...which is one good thing about not being able to be too detailed in the reporting. I mean, if we come on here and report the third string running back had 140 yards, it's a combination of "Oh my God this guy has to start" along with "We're never stopping anyone in the SEC." And neither would be true.

2) The most intriguing area on this team for me might be the secondary. It has a chance to be a strength. But that's based largely on potential. We've talked a lot about how DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes were pretty good for most of last year (just not helped at all by the pass rush). The coaches absolutely love Jarvis Ware. You've got to think Adam Sparks is the fourth guy in the regular rotation. Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe could be Mizzou's most athletic safeties in a long time. So there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic. That said, let's see them go do something before we write them in as one of the better units in the SEC.

3) Linebacker has a couple of things worth watching. Mitchell wrote last week about Aubrey Millerlooking like he's working his way into playing time. The light comes on for different players at different times. A lot of people thought Miller would be a star from the get-go. He wasn't. But in year three now, he seems to be pressuring Nick Bolton for the weakside linebacker spot. Obviously those are large shoes to fill with Terez Hall gone. But the other thing that I want to see out of the linebackers is can they cover anyone? They were good against the run last year, but largely, the Missouri linebackers were torched in coverage. I think the move to more of a three-safety look with Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver will help that. But the guys they have in as traditional linebackers have to do a better job against tight ends and running backs too.

4) By this time next week, the depth chart should be pretty close to set.