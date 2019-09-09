1. No team in the country proves more that every week is its own riddle than Mizzou. We've said it over and over and over but it bears repeating. Missouri looked awful in week one. It looked great in week two. While the Tigers were pounding West Virginia, Wyoming was struggling with Texas State. These are 18-22 year old dudes. Every Saturday is a guess. Sure, there are some teams that play close to their best almost every week. Those teams end up in the New Year's Six bowls. There are a few teams who can win when when they don't play close to their best. Those teams end up in the playoff. For everyone else, the gap between the ceiling and the floor is HUGE. Missouri is one of those teams. Good Missouri can win 10 games this year. Bad Missouri can lose nine. The reality is it will probably be somewhere between those two.

2. The best sign I saw Saturday was the defensive line. Yes, West Virginia is pretty bad up front. But I've seen other bad teams make Missouri's defensive line go unnoticed. Jordan Elliott was a monster. Chris Turner and Tre Williams got in the backfield. Jatorian Hansford made some plays. Kobie Whiteside was good. I still don't think I'd call the D-Line a strength, but I don't think it was as bad as it looked in week one either.

3. This season largely still comes down to the schedule. Let's run through it game by game again.