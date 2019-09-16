1. Let's start broad and narrow down as we go. What do we make of Saturday? They did what they should have done against a team that didn't belong on the field with them. I actually took a little more out of what happened elsewhere. The West Virginia team that Missouri embarrassed last weekend looked pretty good against an NC State team that is expected to be decent. Now, I've said over and over that the transitive property doesn't apply to college football and that one week doesn't really impact the next week, but still, West Virginia beating a Power Five team makes Missouri's win look a little better than it looked six days ago. I'm not ready to say the Wyoming game was a fluke and Missouri is headed to nine wins yet...but I wouldn't call someone who thinks that a moron.

2. The biggest improvement from week one to week three? Larry Rountree. He's gotten better each week. Here are the numbers:

vs Wyoming: 15 carries, 41 yards, 2.73 ypc

vs West Virginia: 17 carries, 104 yards, 6.1 ypc

vs SEMO: 18 carries, 142 yards, 7.9 ypc

I've always thought Rountree was a guy who got better the longer he played and the more carries he got. He should get a bunch of them going forward. Rountree is currently 14th on the all time rushing list at 2206 yards. With 47 yards this week he would pass Kendial Lawrence, Joe Moore and Damarea Crockett to move into 11th. He needs 152 to move past James Wilder into the top ten. By the end of this year, he should be in the top five, and potentially as high as third. Even more impressive, Rountree is averaging 88.2 yards per game. If he were to keep up that pace, he would finish 200-300 yards ahead of Brad Smith for the all-time school record.

Rountree is also picking up his production in the passing game. He has six catches for 35 yards through three weeks. All of last season he had 14 catches for 62 yards. For his career, he has 2,360 yards of total offense. Maty Mauk is 10th on the all-time career list with 4,321 yards of total offense. If Rountree stays for his senior season, he has either between 21 and 25 games left in his career (depending on bowl games/SEC title games). He would need 1,981 yards rushing and receiving in those games to be the only non-quarterback on the school's all-time top ten list in total offense. Far from a sure thing, but definitely attainable.

3. Let's talk a little Kelly Bryant. Through three games he is 63/93 for 798 yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and a QBR of 156.8. The completion percentage, yards per completion, yards per attempt and QB rating are on pace to be career highs.