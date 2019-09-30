1) Sometimes the best thing you can do is not play. In a week that was largely devoid of drama (the top ten teams all won and only Clemson was really pushed), Missouri sat back and watched. The Tigers got an extra week for Trajan Jeffcoat, Yasir Durant and anybody else that might be battling the injury bug. They watched the next four teams on their schedule either lose or struggle to win (more on that shortly). They picked up an extra 12 votes in the AP poll. So all in all, a successful week.

2) I would expect Jeffcoat and Durant to play this week. But that's nothing more than a guess and I don't even plan to ask anybody this week. I appreciate the increased access Barry Odom has given us and this is by and large a better program to cover than most, but Odom has proven that not only does he withhold injury information, but he flat out doesn't tell the truth about. So I see no point to ask a question that the answer to will be meaningless.

3) We talked about this last week, but this week only reinforced it: Missouri should win a minimum of nine games in the regular season.