1) I'm going to get the first point out of the way right off the bat. We won't debate whether the coach should keep his job in this space for at least three more weeks. You guys have done that ad nauseum. That's fine. It's a message board, we're happy to provide a place where you guys can talk about whatever it is you want to talk about. But I can't do it every day for the next month. Barry Odom is the coach for the next four weeks. What happens in those four weeks will have a whole lot to do with whether he is the coach for longer than that. But I see no point in constantly joining the discussion prior to those four weeks about what will happen in the future before the future actually happens. If and when we need to be prepared to talk about a new coach, we will be prepared to do so. Until then, this is a debate you guys can have on the message boards.

2) So what about the actual football team? Well, the problem is that Mizzou put out its two worst games of the season right on the eve of its two toughest games of the season. Even if the Tigers were 7-1 and playing well, they'd be an underdog in Athens this week. And they'd probably be a slight favorite over Florida at home. Obviously, that's not the case. They're a 14.5 point underdog against UGA and the only reason that number isn't bigger is because the Bulldogs don't really have one of these newfangled spaceship offenses that tends to put up a million points every week. Obviously what happens Saturday will have a decent amount to do with the line against Florida next week, but regardless, we'd expect Mizzou to be a home underdog. So if the oddsmakers are right, you're going to be staring at a team that is 5-5 and riding a four-game losing streak. There are reasons they play the games and if it plays well and gets a couple breaks, Missouri is capable of making things interesting on Saturday. But the only way you're expecting that to happen is if you slipped into a coma 17 days ago and woke up just assuming the Tigers did what they should have done against Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

3) I've seen the trap game theory floated out this week.