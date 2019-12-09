I'm going to go backwards before we move forward. Let's start with how we got here.

1) Gonna be a heavy dose of football here for obvious reasons, but let's hit on both hoops programs first. The men got a good win at Temple on Saturday. It doesn't erase Charleston Southern, but it makes up for one of the three opportunities they lost early in the season. They're neither as bad as people thought they were last week or probably as good as people think they are today. Good win, they should get another one against Southern Illinois Sunday and then it's on to the Braggin' Rights game.

On the women's side, hoo boy. Robin Pingeton's team lost to UMKC. We had Pingeton on our podcast before the season and she took exception to people who were saying this is a rebuilding year. Well, those people were right.

2) The question about the football hire all along that I thought would determine what kind of hire this was was "Would you have fired Barry Odom to hire this guy?" I'll give that a solid maybe this morning. I can't say for sure I think Missouri has a better coach than it did two weeks ago. It might. There's a chance. But there's no way you can say that for sure. Eliah Drinkwitz has coached 13 games in his career. It's fantastic that he's won 12 of them. But there's just not enough sample size to say without a doubt that Drinkwitz is an upgrade. We won't probably know for sure until he is two to three years into this thing. At least. But there's no way for sure you can say they're better at head coach right now than they were two weeks ago. Of course, there's also no way to say for sure they're worse.

3) In a weird way, all the stuff that happened last week makes Drinkwitz look better.