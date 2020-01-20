1) It's always good to get the first one on board. Eli Drinkwitz did that yesterday when DeSmet DL Mekhi Wingo committed. It wasn't necessarily something we expected to happen, but it's not incredibly unusual for an in-state guy to jump on board more than a year in advance. Back in the day, guys like William Franklin and (if memory serves) William Moore, committed before the class ahead of them even signed. In general, the last few years, Missouri has had to wait until March or April to get the class started. It's not that that is late, but it's always nice to be able to have an in-state guy leading the class and jump on board to show the other guys it's okay to go ahead and commit to the new coach this early. As for what kind of player Missouri is getting, we'll get more info on that in the coming days. I'm not going to pretend to have spent a bunch of time studying the 2021 kids.

2) As for the 2020 class, we're still waiting on developments. Ennis Rakestraw visited and Sean talked to him. The reviews are very positive. But I'm just going to be honest: If the offers from Bama, UGA and Texas are committable, it's tough to see happening. I don't think Missouri has ever beaten out that level of (legitimate) offer list for an out of state kid. They got guys like Drew Lock and Terry Beckner who could legitimately have gone to places like that, but they were area players. Getting Rakestraw--if he can commit to those places--would be one hell of a feather in Drinkwitz's cap early on. We would expect a higher number of official visitors the next two weekends with Mizzou still looking to add probably eight guys for the late signing period (we think they'll hold a couple spots at least for potential transfers and such).

3) Let's move on to basketball now. Missouri lost a game against Alabama on Saturday which was not unexpected but still damaging.