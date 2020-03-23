1) It's week two of what the hell are we going to talk about? It seems like it's been six months. This already seems like the new normal. I hope it doesn't have to be. I promise we're not just going to talk about COVID-19 every Monday in this space, but it is kind of the main thing on everyone's mind right now.

I go back and forth every day, usually multiple times a day, between "You know, this isn't that bad, I can handle it" and "Oh my God, I'm going to go insane and I'm depressed and **** everything." I think most people are the same. It's just the unknown of it all. As Neal McCready said when we taped the Greatest Pod in the South yesterday (I'll link it when it's posted), if you could just give us a date and say, "On this day you'll be able to go back to normal life" we could probably get through it. But we don't know if it's going to be two weeks or two months. And that's tough. My kid was supposed to fly to Florida yesterday. My wife and I had a trip planned starting Thursday. Now it's the worst spring break ever.

Just judging by my own mindset, I really think mental health is going to be an important thing to monitor during this. I've found myself borderline depressed a couple of times and I usually don't feel like I'm a person that struggles with that. If you have that in you, it's going to come out at some point in the next few weeks. You know what I've found helpful? I had a couple of friends last week text and just say "How are you holding up with all this?" It helps. I've tried to message someone every day since then asking that. Just knowing "Hey, everybody's dealing with this same bullshit" helps somehow. And getting a message that says "Just thinking about you, wanted to see how you and the family are doing" helps.

2) I think it's time we start wondering about football season. The spring stuff is done. Baseball and basketball and hockey probably aren't going to start till at least mid June or early July if we're lucky. But you want to see people lose their minds? Have this impact football season. I'm not to the point of saying I think that's going to happen yet. But I'm definitely at the point where it's on my radar. That's obviously the worst case scenario for me professionally, but even more, it's the worst case scenario for everybody. We're going to need football for so many reasons by August. I really, really hope it happens. If we're not in Atlanta for SEC media days the second week in July it's definitely going to be time to worry.

3) All right, so let's talk about some actual sports. Tray Jackson is transferring. If this is a surprise to you, then you simply haven't paid any attention to anything for the last two months. Jackson yo-yo'ed in and out of the starting lineup. There are two ways to look at this