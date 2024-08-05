1) On Saturday afternoon, we got our first chance to talk to Eli Drinkwitz since camp opened. He was very understated, just as he was at SEC Media Days. He definitely seems to be focusing on the negatives rather than the positives. I don't think that's accidental. Since the end of last season, I think Drinkwitz has been pretty clear to undersell and overdeliver. That's the smart way to do things. In the last few years, we've heard Cuonzo Martin tell us he had enough talent to win the SEC before finishing under .500 and Dennis Gates talk about a Final Four roster and then go winless in the SEC. Sure, part of that is coachspeak and trying to speak things into existence and all, but in this day and age where there's fans and media waiting to parse every single word you say, I think the smart thing is to downplay expectations. Because then, people are either happy you overachieved or at least prepared if you don't. I absolutely think Drinkwitz believes he has a team capable of winning the SEC and playing for a national championship. But publicly, I don't expect to see him talking about those things a whole lot...at least not yet. If we get to the Oklahoma game and his team's 7-1 or 8-0, then maybe we start to see some acknowledgement of it. But I think his greatest strength is understanding PR. It got him through year three when he was a sub 500 coach on the field. He knew what to stress and how to keep people excited even if the results on the field hadn't yet warranted his excitement. Now, on the flip side, I think he understands the value in not feeding into the fan frenzy that's already surrounding the start of the season. He knows the goals. He has the same goals. But publicly, I expect him to fly under the radar most or all of this year.

2) One thing I like about the first week of camp is that we've gotten to talk to a lot more people than in the past. Mizzou held a media day last Sunday in which all assistants and a lot of players were available. Earlier this week, we got to talk to Triston Newson (I think for the first time since he arrived on campus) and Chris McClellan and Nate Noel. This is the value of fall camp for us and for you guys. We want to talk to a variety of players. It would be an added bonus if we got to talk to the freshmen, but we know that isn't happening. Still, to get insight from a variety of players and to be able to hopefully talk to some who aren't sure fire starters gives us and you guys a better feel for the team and the personalities. That's the goal. I think it's just another sign that Drinkwitz is more comfortable with this team than any of his previous teams. In the past--even most of last year--it's been the same rotation of five or six players that talked every week. There was nothing new to report because there was nothing new being said because it was all being said by the same handful of people. Hopefully this camp is a sign that the reins are being loosened a little bit and Drinkwitz has more players he trusts in front of a microphone. That's a good sign for all involved if it happens. 3) McClellan gave us probably the best quote of fall camp so far when we talked to him.