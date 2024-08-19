PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Ten Thoughts for Monday Morning presented by Will Ga...

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
The next time we do this, it will be game week for Mizzou and we will already have a handful of college football games in the books. The season is here not a week too soon.

1) I'm conflicted on how to approach this season. Since the dawn of the playoff era, that's all that's mattered in college football. Even before the season starts, it's all about "Which teams are going to make the playoff?" That's only going to be amplified with 12 teams making it instead of four. That's the lens through which we're going to view absolutely everything for the next four months.

On one hand, I get it. That's the point. If they keep score, you want to win. If they hand out trophies, you want to be holding it. Even though it's unrealistic for the majority of them, 134 teams will kick off at some point in the next 12 days and every one of them has the goal to be holding that trophy in mid-January. Missouri is no exception.In that regard, everything we write about, everything you guys post about, every miniscule detail of this season is going to be couched as whether it helps or hurts Missouri's chances to make the College Football Playoff. And that's a good thing. You are fans of a one of the probably 30-40 teams for whom that is a realistic goal.

On the other hand, I hope it doesn't taint the journey. For decades, we've all watched college football rabidly every single week. And the vast majority of us (certainly all on this board) have gone into almost every season understanding there was very little chance our favorite team was winning a championship. But that didn't mean you didn't enjoy the hell out of the season. It's always been the difference between college and pro sports to me. In the pros, if you don't make the playoffs, it's a failed season. If you don't win a title, you fell short. But in college, that's never been a realistic goal for most programs. Sure, you want to get there. Every now and then things line up perfectly and you even have a shot. But the beauty of college sports has always been the journey. It's the rivalries and the traditions and the every week intensity. I do hope that part of it's not completely lost simply because a championship is now more accessible. Don't get me wrong, you all want Missouri to win the whole thing this year. I'm not saying you shouldn't. I'm just saying we shouldn't let that completely overshadow the journey for the next four months. Whatever the ultimate destination, don't get so caught up in the ending you miss the ride.

2) I don't know if I've made an official prediction yet, so I guess let's go ahead and do that. I'm picking Mizzou to be one of those 12 teams. I look at this schedule and I think Missouri should win ten games. I don't know exactly which two will be losses. I'd guess Alabama is one. I think there will be another one somewhere along the way. Whether it's A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma or a surprise, I don't know. I just think there will be one. But this team has a veteran quarterback, one of the best players in college football, a ton of experience on offense and did well enough plugging the holes left on defense that I think any step back will be small rather than giant. I think Mizzou will be favored in ten games. I think if you win ten games in the SEC, the odds are overwhelmingly in your favor to make the playoff. It's not a 100% guarantee. To guarantee a playoff, Missouri needs to win 11. But 10-2 would get the Tigers in a lot more than it wouldn't. And that's where I'm picking Mizzou to end up.

3) Last week, I went through and picked every single SEC game on the schedule. Here's what I came up with:

We are proud to welcome Will Garrett, Agency Sales Manager of Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance as our partner and sponsor. When you’re looking for in-depth analysis of everything happening at Mizzou, Monday Morning Thoughts is the place to go. When you’re looking for an in-depth review of your insurance policies, Will Garrett is who you need. Born and raised a Tiger fan, Will is proud of his hometown and takes pride in protecting his community, and the people in it. The time to prepare for tomorrow is today. Find Will in his office just south of Faurot Field! Click here to get in touch with Will and start the process.

