The 2023 Mizzou football season is upon us. In less than 84 hours, by the time this gets posted, I'll be at Faurot Field beginning coverage of my 21st consecutive season of Mizzou football. As it gets ready to get going, here is the final installment of Ten Thoughts before kickoff.

1) Here are the season openers I've covered, ranked:

2007: Missouri 40, Illinois 34--Pig Brown iced this one with a takeaway and the most fun season in school history was off and running. Also, hello, Jeremy Maclin

2019: Wyoming 37, Missouri 31--I wish I didn't remember this one. I've tried to forget

2017: Missouri 72, Missouri State 43--This one should not have been memorable. But giving up 43 to a mediocre FCS team sticks with you

2020: Alabama 38, Missouri 19--The first game in the weirdest season I've ever "covered"

2010: Missouri 17, Miami (OH) 6--As far as the game goes, it should not be this high. I remember it because it was a million degrees and also because I later found out Mike Alden, Brady Deaton and others were meeting on the roof of the press box to engineer a move to the SEC.

2009: Missouri 37, Illinois 9--This one was the starting debut of Blaine Gabbert. Jason Whitlock asked me who Gabbert reminded me of. I said Ben Roethlisberger. The next day, there was a column about the debut of "Big Blaine." I take credit.

2016: West Virginia 26, Missouri 11--It was the first season-opening loss I'd covered in 14 years. Morgantown was cool though.

2003: Missouri 22, Illinois 15--The year after Brad Smith broke out, he starts the Tigers' path back to a bowl game

2022: Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24--Remember that Friday morning last year when we all thought "Hey, maybe Missouri's offense is going to be pretty fun?"

2010: Missouri 23, Illinois 13--This one finally convinced the Illini they had to stop this series

2008: Missouri 52, Illinois 42--You'd think I'd remember more about a game with 94 points scored

2014: Missouri 38, South Dakota State 18--On the first play from scrimmage, SDSU busted a 75-yard run for a TD. Hardly a sign of a defense that would lead the way to a second straight SEC title game.

2021: Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24--The only reason I remember this one is because it only happened two years ago2005: Missouri 44, Arkansas State 16--Chase Daniel made his debut in front of a half full Arrowhead Stadium, which proved you shouldn't play opponents like this away from home

2015: Missouri 34, SEMO 3--It was the most points Mizzou would score all year in the least fun season I've ever covered

2004: Missouri 52, Arkansas State 20--I remember virtually nothing about this game in a season that ended up being memorable in a bad way

2013: Missouri 58, Murray State 14--It's the most memorable Mizzou/Murray State game ever

2006: Missouri 47, Murray State 7--Most FCS games are going to be at the bottom

2012: Missouri 62, Southeastern Louisiana 10--I got nothing

2018: Missouri 51, Tennessee-Martin 14--Tennessee-Martin is the Skyhawks. That's what I remember

2) Overall, let's be honest, there's not much we should be able to learn from Thursday night. South Dakota is a good FCS team. But it's an FCS team. The Coyotes shouldn't put up too much resistance. I remember in the early 1990's when Marshall was the No. 1 team in D2 (at the time). The Herd came to Columbia and got slaughtered by a bad Missouri team. The gap between levels is smaller than it was then. It is not impossible that USD would win this game. But it would be a very, very bad sign if that happened. The only things we can really learn Thursday night are mostly negative. We should be seeing guys deep down the depth chart by the fourth quarter. If we are not, it's reason to be worried. If Missouri somehow loses, it's probably the worst loss in school history and I'm absolutely not going to tell anyone not to panic.

3) That said, the quarterback situation is going to provide some intrigue.