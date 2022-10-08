1) When a team keeps losing games in the same way, that's on the coach. Missouri has done it three weeks in a row. There have been some differences. I'm almost willing to throw the Georgia game out because it was Georgia, but bottom line Missouri has either dug itself a hole or not given itself enough room in the first quarter (remember last week Mizzou started its first three drives at its own 45 or better and got three total points) and has lost by one score at the end. Penalties have caused a problem. The losses are all more or less the same and the cause of all of them has been more or less the same.

2) How long can a team keep coming close and banging into the wall and seeing it not break before it stops banging into the wall? There's breaking point. Is it today? Is it two weeks from now? I don't know. But these almosts have to turn into actually happening or the defense is going to get disgruntled and there are going to be problems. I don't care how good the chemistry is, it can't survive having this happen week after week after week. Missouri deserves some credit for it not happening yet. But at some point, it will happen if they don't break through.

3) I said at the start of the season I would start Sam Horn if Mizzou came out of the Florida game 2-4.